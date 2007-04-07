College Honor Roll / Top performers

*Niagara freshman Kristin Kill was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week after she batted .471 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as the Purple Eagles went 2-2 against MAAC competition.

*UB softball player Lacy Schneider was named Mid-American Conference East Player of the Week. The junior infielder from Idyllwild, Calif. batted .500 (6 for 12) in doubleheaders against Toledo and Bowling Green with four RBIs, a double and a home run.

*Kevin Ross of Canisius was named MAAC men's lacrosse Player of the Week after he had a season-high seven points, including five assists in a 12-4 win over Virginia Military Institute. Ross scored in his 41st straight game, the longest active point streak in the country. The Golden Griffins play at Marist today .

*Freshman outfielder Ian Choy of Canisius was named MAAC Co-Rookie of the Week after he batted .500 (10 for 20) with three doubles and a triple in six games, raising his season batting average to .352.