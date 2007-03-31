Bonus for Sweet Home; wire-to-wire for Olean

Sweet Home not only beat Niagara Falls in the season's signature game, it also earned a bonus prize: the large school poll title.

The Panthers upset Niagara Falls, 66-64, to win the Section VI Class AA championship and deny Niagara Falls a sectional title for the first time in the Wolverines' seven-year history. The win also led nine of 10 pollsters to put Sweet Home on top of the season's final poll.

"It is a great honor," Sweet Home coach Paul Schintzius said. "The poll is one of those things that the kids will look at all year, and sometimes they make more out of it than you'd like. I just tried to make sure that we understood: It'll all play out if we do what we can do."

The win over Falls came thanks to outstanding defense by Sweet Home, something that carried the Panthers to two straight sectional titles (they won Class A in 2006). Sweet Home did not allow an opponent to score 70 points all year and held 14 opponents under 50. This year's graduating class went 40-10 over the last two years, with none of those losses coming by double digits.

The No. 2 spot in the large school poll was shared between Falls and Class A state semifinalist McKinley.

Olean lived up to its season-long status as the No. 1 small school by joining McKinley in the Class B state final four in Glens Falls, beating No. 2 East and No. 3 Lackawanna along the way.

***

BCANY awards

The annual awards from the local chapter of the Basketball Coaches Association of New York brought more good news for Sweet Home.

Schintzius was named the Section VI Coach of the Year, while seniors Terrell Rankin and Glenroy Carr were selected for the annual BCANY Upstate vs. Downstate All-Star Game. Rankin led the Upstate team with 26 points while Carr had 19 points and nine rebounds in Upstate's 123-97 loss last Saturday.

Also, Maryvale's Matt Brennan was one of eight student-athletes from across the state to receive a BCANY scholarship while Dave Smith of IAABO Board 53 was named the BCANY's Section VI Official of the Year.

e-mail: kmcshea@buffnews.com