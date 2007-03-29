Tucker orders later start for Council

Stung by talk-show criticism of city meeting schedules, Mayor Michael W. Tucker ordered Wednesday that Common Council business meetings will begin at 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., effective April 18.

The issue cropped up after Alderman Thomas F. Grzebinski II, R-1st Ward, said last week he's not running for re-election because he can't make weekday afternoon committee meetings. Grzebinski is a mortgage broker who works in Buffalo.

Tucker and the aldermen were attacked over the matter on the WLVL-AM Radio program "Dialog," and the mayor decided to respond. All the elected officials are retirees except for Grzebinski and Council President John Lombardi III, who works for a family business and has a lot of scheduling flexibility.

Tucker's move has no impact on Grzebinski's situation, since he never complained about the 6 p.m. formal meetings. But the mayor said, "I can't control the committee meetings. I can control the Council meetings."

Lombardi said he had no input. He said, "Mike just did it. I went in there at 3:30 and he said, 'We're changing the meeting time,' and I said, 'You're the mayor.' "

Lombardi doesn't have any control over committee times, either, except for Personnel, which he chairs. He said he's keeping those meetings in the afternoon because city employees often need to attend and if the session was at night, they'd have to be paid overtime.

He said he expects the Council's work sessions on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month will continue to start at 5 p.m.

The business meetings on the first and third Wednesdays are the only sessions affected by Tucker's edict. Lombardi said the Council will have to take a vote Wednesday to ratify it.

"There probably won't be any more people here at 7 than at 6," Tucker said, "but we're affording people the opportunity. . . . It may mean nothing, but I hear what the public's saying."

Council meetings had started at 7 p.m. for many years, with a shift to 6 during the summer. But a couple of years ago, the Council decided to keep meeting at 6 year-round. Tucker said there will no longer be a switch during the summer.

Unless there is a hot issue, such as last year's assessment controversy, attendance at Council meetings can usually be counted on one's fingers, except for Lockport High School students looking to comply with a Participation in Government class requirement.

Lombardi thinks the attendance is a little higher at 6 p.m. than it was when the meetings started at 7.

"Maybe 7 is a better time. Maybe it's not," Tucker said.

