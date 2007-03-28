Bail set at $50,000 for deputy in sex case

A judge Tuesday ordered Erie County Sheriff's Deputy George A. Avery Jr. to remain jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail on an indictment charging him with sexually molesting a man he arrested two months ago.

Avery was arraigned shortly being released from Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated after reportedlyoverdosing on pills in an apparent suicide attempt.

Philip M. Marshall, Avery's lawyer, complained to Erie County Judge Shirley Troutman about "prosecutorial misconduct" and said he believes the charges will be dismissed. He did not reveal specifics about the misconduct allegation.

Troutman rejected demands by the prosecution -- which claimed Avery, 52, constituted a "danger to himself and others" -- to set bail at $250,000. Marshall called the $50,000 bail "fair" and said he expects Avery to be able to post it.

Avery is charged with a criminal sexual act -- a sodomy-related charge -- and sexual abuse.

Marshall told the judge that Avery has surrendered his firearms. Friends, family and certain deputies who asked not to be identified had provided a sketch of the allegations to The Buffalo News.

While on patrol Jan. 9 in Elma, Avery received word from a dispatcher about a report of an erratically driven car. Avery spotted the car on Schultz Road and pulled it over.

After noticing bottles of pills -- some prescribed, some not -- in the car, he conducted a sobriety test, then processed the arrest of the 24-year-old driver in the Sheriff's Office substation in Elma Town Hall. Another officer later took the driver, who had been accompanied by his girlfriend, to the medical center for overnight evaluation, according to the sources.

The driver was released to his father the next day and allowed to retrieve his vehicle. That night, an Orchard Park officer stopped him on new allegations of erratic driving.

After that second stop, according to the sources, the man alleged he had been sexually assaulted in the Elma substation.

