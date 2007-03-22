Title gives Soroka, East Aurora more games to play

In the midst of the celebration of East Aurora's state championship last weekend, there may have been no happier Blue Devil than senior leader Sarah Soroka.

Sure, she was thrilled by winning the state public school Class B title, but there was a bonus: She was going to be able to play at least another game at this weekend's Federation tournament.

The 6-foot-1 Soroka, who had 31 points and 19 rebounds in East Aurora's overtime win in the state semifinal, was plagued by foul trouble and had picked up her fifth and disqualifying foul long before the deciding plays were made in the Blue Devils' 44-41 overtime victory over South Jefferson.

"As soon as she fouled out she was in tears and my heart was broken for her," said East Aurora coach Chris Koselny. "But I said, 'Stand up and cheer for your teammates, because they're going to win this game so you can wear that uniform again.' "

Before turning into a cheerleader, Soroka was visibly crushed, holding her head in her hands.

"I was so mad when I fouled out, but I have so much confidence in my team. We're so strong we can get through anything," she said.

As the state public school champion, East Aurora earned a trip to Glens Falls for the state Federation tournament, were it joins the Catholic and independent state champions as well as the winners of New York City's Public School Athletic League to determine the best overall teams in the state.

This year's tournament expanded to the point that two games -- the Class B girls semifinals -- aren't even being held in Glens Falls. Adirondack Community College, located a few miles north in Queensbury, is the host of a doubleheader in which East Aurora (24-3) will meet PSAL champion Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday.

The second semifinal pits independent winner Fieldston of the Bronx against Catholic champion Notre Dame of Staten Island, which beat Sacred Heart, 58-47, in the state Catholic semifinals. The winners will meet at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

"All year we've done a pretty good job enjoying success for the moment and moving on to the next game," said Koselny. "I told the team, 'It's the last week of basketball in the state, and you're the only team in Western New York that is still playing -- and that's colleges and everything. So let's make it the best week.' "

***

Around the gyms

*The all-star team from the Buffalo Public Schools' Yale Cup will be seeking its sixth straight victory over the Monsignor Martin Association as part of a three-game lineup Saturday at the Paul R. Missana Silver Hoops Classic.

The Grabiarz School, located at Military Road and Lawn Ave., hosts action beginning with a combined team of ECIC divisions I and IV meeting a team of ECIC II and III at 12:30 p.m. The Niagara Frontier League takes on an overall ECIC team at 2 p.m., followed by the Yale Cup-Monsignor Martin showdown at 3:30 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children under 12.

*McKinley's William "Stink" Robinson (Class A) and Olean's Jonathan Reed (B) were named to their respective all-tournament teams at the state championships at Glens Falls last weekend.

Hometown favorite Glens Falls lost to Peekskill, 58-48, in Sunday's Class A final before a electric, standing-room-only crowd of more than 5,000 (larger than the crowd that watched Glens Falls beat McKinley in the semifinals). Peekskill and fellow Section I (Westchester County) power and repeat state champ Mount Vernon (AA) return to Glens Falls Friday.

