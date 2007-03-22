Players keep tabs on their alma maters

The Buffalo Sabres will be busy Friday and Saturday with back-to-back games against Toronto. But a few players will eagerly find time to see how their alma maters are doing in the NCAA's Frozen Four.

College hockey's national championship tournament gets under way this weekend, and former participants Chris Drury, Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek, Drew Stafford and Ty Conklin have rooting interests.

"There's two parts you look forward to," said Vanek, a University of Minnesota product. "That's the Final Five, winning your conference, which they did, and then obviously advancing to the Frozen Four. It's exciting."

The biggest first-round matchup for Buffalonians takes place Friday when Drury's Boston University meets Miller's Michigan State. The Spartans feature Sabres property and South Buffalo native Tim Kennedy in addition to locals Chris Mueller and Michael Ratchuk.

Sabres draft picks participating include Boston College's Andrew Orpik (2005) and Nathan Gerbe (2005), BU's Thomas Morrow (2003) and St. Lawrence's Matt Generous (2005).

Vanek and Minnesota won the title in 2003 in Buffalo, and the Golden Gophers are seeded No. 1 this year. Conklin's New Hampshire squad is No. 4. North Dakota, Stafford's old school, faces fellow perennial power Michigan.

The single-elimination format makes for intriguing games -- and lingering tough memories. Miller and Michigan State entered the 2001 tournament 32-4-4 and the undisputed No. 1 team. They got knocked out in the semifinals.

"It doesn't matter how good you were in the regular season because it's a one-game shot," Miller said Wednesday. "You could be the best team in the nation and have an off night, like I feel we did my sophomore year. We beat everybody during the regular season and made the semifinals, then lost, 2-0. We just couldn't hit the back of the net that night, you know?"

Three games will be played down the Thruway in Rochester, but they are at the same times as the Sabres-Maple Leafs matchups. Vanek and Stafford are hoping to get to Rochester today to catch up with friends playing for St. Cloud State.

"That was huge, gearing up for it, getting ready for it," Drury said. "That was good times."

***

The HSBC Arena fans obviously haven't forgiven Alexander Ovechkin. It appears Daniel Briere has.

The crowd jeered the Washington Capitals star at every opportunity Wednesday during the Sabres' 5-2 victory. The bitterness remains from Dec. 2 when Ovechkin hit Briere from behind and the Sabres co-captain crashed headfirst into the boards. Briere exacted revenge in the next meeting, Dec. 26, spearing Ovechkin in a, um, delicate place.

But the two played nice as teammates at the All-Star Game and chatted amicably Wednesday. Ovechkin came to the bench during the Sabres' morning skate to talk with old linemate Dainius Zubrus, but Briere skated to the Russian first and exchanged pleasantries.

***

Sabres defenseman Toni Lydman missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. Tim Connolly skated alone in the morning, and coach Lindy Ruff said it's possible the forward could begin practicing with his teammates next week.

***

The Sabres alumni association has joined with the Buffalo Police Athletic League to raise funds for injured Officer Patricia Parete. They started by presenting a $5,000 check during the second period of Wednesday's game, and they will continue next Thursday with a charity game in HSBC Arena.

Tickets for the game between Sabres alumni and a PAL squad are $10 and can be purchased at the arena box office, the Amherst Pepsi Center and Police Headquarters at 74 Franklin St. The game starts at 7 p.m., and there will be a free autograph session from 6 to 6:45 featuring the alumni, including Gilbert Perreault, Rob Ray and Larry Playfair.

