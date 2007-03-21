Young women taking chances in a 'hookup' culture

Talk to a college-age woman today, and ask her about her last date.

Chances are, instead of an answer, you'll get a blank stare.

That's because women in college don't "date" anymore, argues Washington Post journalist Laura Sessions Stepp in "Unhooked," her new book, which follows a group of high school and college-age women for a year, tracking their personal lives and romantic attachments.

Instead of dating, Stepp writes, young women in 2007 mostly settle for "hooking up" -- for brief, casual sexual encounters with men that they do not form actual romantic relationships with.

Young men have been doing this for some time now, according to Stepp. What's surprising, she said, is that America's young women seem now to have bought fully into this loose "hookup" culture -- even when it appears to work against their best interests.

"Hooking up has become accepted as their way of relating to each other. It's the norm. It's replaced dating," said Stepp, 55, a mother herself, on the phone from her Washington home. "They change partners as easily as they change tunes on their iPods."

"That's what surprised me the most -- how pervasive that is."

Stepp spent a full year following the group of nine young women she chronicles in "Unhooked," and another year writing the book.

The young women, students at Duke University and George Washington University as well as three Washington-area high schools, let her into their lives in an unexpectedly deep way, she said. She spent time with them on their campuses, in their dorm rooms, and in college bars.

What she found unnerved her, Stepp admits -- a culture in which young women bond far more significantly with their circles of girlfriends than with any man they know.

And, she argued, a social milieu in which holding hands in public has far more significance than sex itself.

"When you hold hands in this culture, what they think you're signaling is, you're about to marry this guy. It's like a diamond ring," she said. "In hooking up, what girls have to do is shut off their feelings entirely."

One of the few positive outcomes of this "unhooked" culture is that young women might be more willing, in the future, to walk away from abusive relationships, said Stepp, whose previous book, "Our Last Best Shot," tracked the lives of early adolescents.

But, she said, she sees far more downsides to the shift.

For one thing, she said, "this casual sexual environment encourages the worst in behavior by young men."

And that leads, at times, to the most serious of the ramifications of this trend that Stepp found: Some young women are having trouble distinguishing sexual assault from the type of disposable sexual encounters they are conducting.

One young woman, called "Alicia," whom Stepp followed for a year -- and who eventually wrote the forward for "Unhooked" -- had gone through two sexual assaults that she had difficulty discussing with the journalist for a long time.

"She finally said, 'I guess I thought it happened to everybody,' " Stepp said.

Stepp calls this kind of encounter "gray rape" in her book -- a new term that has picked up some steam among women and which may gain a certain foothold in the college setting, if it helps women determine what kind of experiences they've been having. "They think it's partly their fault," Stepp said, of gray rape. "It's sexual assault that falls into the gray area."

Stepp said she is not issuing a radical call for change, but is advocating awareness among young women and their parents about what is happening -- as well as a more moderate approach toward dating and romantic relationships.

"What we have not helped [young women] with is understanding where real self-confidence comes from. And real self-confidence comes from our relationships with others," Stepp said. "There's something to be said for courtship. There's something to be said for being the best we can be for a while -- and, you know, you really start to believe that. You put your best self forward. And respect gradually accrues."

>Book Review

"Unhooked: How Young Women Pursue Sex, Delay Love, and Lose at Both"

By Laura Sessions Stepp

Riverhead Books -- 304 pages, $25