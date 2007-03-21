Preliminary budget adds 17 positions

Seventeen new positions are included in the preliminary Frontier School District budget for next year that carries a 9.8 percent spending increase.

Most of those positions are teachers -- increases necessitated not by enrollment jumps, but by bubbles at particular grade levels, Superintendent Ronald G. DeCarli said after Tuesday's board meeting.

The new positions include four at the elementary level: a kindergarten teacher at Blasdell Elementary; a second-grade teacher at Big Tree Elementary; and one special education teacher each at Cloverbank and Pinehurst.

The middle school is in line to get a remedial teacher, along with a part-time reading teacher. The high school will add part-time positions for reading, special education and Italian.

The $66.05 million budget also includes a psychology intern to work throughout the district.

The proposed budget also includes three unallocated teaching positions districtwide, to be assigned based on enrollment needs, officials said. The spending plan also includes an increase of seven support staff positions.

District officials and board vice president Stanley J. Figiel, who presided over the meeting in the absence of president Gerald R. Baldelli, emphasized the projected 2.55 percent tax rate increase during the session.

"What we're trying to return to is that fiscal stability," Assistant Superintendent Richard A. Binner said. "Instead of 7 percent one year, 3 percent one year, and [no increase] the next."

The new tax rate is estimated at $22.52 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of 56 cents. The total amount the district is projected to collect in taxes, the levy, is slated to increase 3.5 percent.

The budget is subject to change before the board adopts it. Residents will vote on the budget on May 15.

