Pierogi paradise Walter Kashuba's pierogi factory cranks out thousands of the Eastern European dumplings a day, just in time for the Easter season

One pierogi, two pierogi, three pierogi, four -- the filled dumplings tumble out of the small machine without stopping and their numbers mount up fast. Walter Kashuba estimates that his small factory, the Slavic Bazzar at 1550 William St., turns out more than 13,000 pierogi daily.

The machine mixes a secret combination of ingredients into dough with traditional meat, and cheese mixtures. (And there's plenty of filling there. The proportion is impressive -- about 90 percent filling to 10 percent dough.)

And then the fun really begins.

In a scene straight out of an earlier century, after the basic assembly is complete, employees fold the pierogi by hand into their distinctive half-moon shapes.

Filled with veal, beef, chicken, sauerkraut, potatoes, mushrooms, cherries, cheese and various other combinations, the dumplings, also sometimes known as pirozhki, are frozen and shipped all over the country -- with mom and pop delis in New York City and Florida among the best customers.

And though they are a noted Polish treat, they are are also loved and enjoyed throughout central and eastern Europe.

"Pierogi in the Ukraine are like french fries here," Kashuba explains.

Kashuba, 47, left the Ukraine in 1987. He's a physician who speaks at least five languages and taught himself English by reading newspapers and watching TV.

After what he refers to as "three emigrations," supporting himself "with his hands and his brain," he's now a permanent resident in Clarence with his wife Nadia, also a physician, who is employed by the Catholic Hospital System. It's a highly educated household -- their daughter, Khristina, is currently in medical school.

But it was a long road from there to here. Kashuba's journey took him through Czechoslovakia to Toronto, where he ran a bar and a deli and formed a partnership called SAV Inc. with Canadian partners Andrew Teslenko and Sergei Bougaev. The trio still operate another pierogi factory in Toronto that ships through Canada under the brand name Grandma's Pierogi. The Buffalo factory opened two years ago.

The pierogi are made in the back room of the expansive building. There's a small restaurant. And a grocery store that sells all manner of Eastern European treats, such as sausages, smoked fish, old-style herring, baked goods, jams, jellies, honeys and teas. At this time of year, Easter specialties abound, too. Traditional stork figures rest on archways; Slavic magazines are available. In many ways, it's like another world.

Walter Kashuba is a modest man who winces when he's referred to as "The Pierogi Prince."

"I'm a shy guy," he says.

But he has opinions. He wishes that there were more small delis in Western New York to buy his products -- people tend to rely on supermarkets here, he says.

"This is the greatest country in the world," he says. And the Western New York climate reminds him of the Ukraine, although he admits we have a lot more snow.

And then, of course, there are the people. Kashuba is delighted that so many of his customers are young people rediscovering their roots. They are more interested in their heritage, he thinks, than their parents were.

Americans have even taught him different ways to cook, he says. The traditional way to prepare pierogi is by boiling or frying them, but Kashuba has a customer who cooks them right in the soup so they pop open and spread their contents throughout the bowl.

"I'm not a professional, but when it comes to cooking I can challenge anyone," says Kashuba says. "Still, I never heard of that method."

The Slavic Bazzar's small restaurant features many Eastern European delicacies. All manner of pierogi can be ordered, of course, and so can Beef Tripe Soup -- "a hangover cure," he says.

The food is typically hearty and filling -- potato pancakes and stuffed cabbage. And word of the Slavic Bazzar is spreading.

It's spurred on, too, by Kashuba's appearance at the Polish Festival last summer where he sponsored a pierogi-eating contest. The male winner gulped down 63 in three minutes.

Kashuba plans to open a stand at the Erie County Fair next summer and is looking to expand the menu on William Street, as well.

"We'll have Gypsy Pockets," he says happily. And what might they be? "You make a big potato pancake and put beef stew in the middle and fold the pancake over it. And then when you eat it all the stew comes out over the pancake. It's not very neat -- but they love Gypsy Pockets where I come from."

