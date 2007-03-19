Bubble teams should earn their berths

Here's a suggestion that will placate the cloutless conferences who dread being sentenced to the play-in game, or the sub-first round game, or whatever the NCAA's spinmasters call it, while also providing an entryway to the Dance for those who felt the breeze when the committee slammed the door after making its 34 at-large selections.

Put this plan into motion and they'll be six fewer teams screaming about how they've been robbed on Selection Sunday evening. What's more, there's money to be made. So now that I've captured the interest of the power conferences by talking their language, here's how it's going to work:

First off, those who earn their conference bid are automatically included in the tournament proper. Granted, Niagara derived additional exposure from being relegated to the play-in game. But that's only because the Purple Eagles beat Florida A&M and advanced into the main bracket. Certainly Niagara would have felt differently about its circumstances had it been eliminated in Dayton and deprived of experiencing the tournament in full bloom.

Florida A&M coach Mike Gillespie made his feelings on the matter abundantly clear after his Rattlers were ousted in the appendage game. He thought it stunk, and for Florida A&M it did stink. The Rattlers' memories of having made the tournament aren't what they should be. It's deceitful for a team with an automatic bid to be told it's not as automatic as it was led to believe. You don't welcome Cinderella to the ball and then shove her in the closet.

Coach Joe Mihalich employed a measure of diplomacy in advance of the play-in, saying that teams such as Syracuse and Drexel would love to be in Niagara's position. And right there, in those words, is the solution to the NCAA's predicament. Syracuse and Drexel would have embraced a play-in game rather than been banished to the NIT. So would have Kansas State and Air Force, or any of the other schools who had their bubble burst when the selections were announced.

The NCAA had no qualms when expanding the field from 64 to 65 teams years ago at the expense of the lesser conferences. So expand the field to 68, spare any team with automatic berths the indignity of a qualifying game and instead have the final eight at-large candidates meet on Play-In Tuesday in the rabid, appreciative basketball haven that is Dayton, Ohio.

Rarely is there an appreciable difference between the last at-large teams drawn into the tournament and those who miss the cut. Was Stanford an easy choice over Syracuse and the rest? Was Georgia Tech? Gosh no, which is why there's so much kicking and screaming from the fringes once the selections are announced.

This new format would necessitate a restructuring of the play-in process. The winners would not be slotted as 16th seeds as is presently the case. It would be ludicrous to have, say, Kansas meet up with Syracuse right out of the gate. Instead, there would be one play-in game in each region with the winner advancing to the where the last available at-large bid has been slotted. Instead of, for example, Arkansas being assigned the 12th seed in the South that spot would go to the play-in winner.

The big boys might scream, "We're not playing in any stinking play-in game." That's fine, if that's the way they want it, although it's hard to imagine that in Syracuse's case the status quo beats the alternative.

