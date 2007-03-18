Connolly takes a step forward

ATLANTA -- The Buffalo Sabres haven't ruled out having Tim Connolly in uniform before the end of the regular season.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday reported the stress fracture in Connolly's right leg was responding well to off-ice workouts and the center should be back on the ice with his teammates this week.

"Tim is doing good," Ruff said. "He has exercised while we've been gone. He's gotten to the point where we expect he'll be getting on the ice this week as far as participating in shooting and skill drills. We'll see how his knee reacts."

There are only 11 games and three weeks left in the regular season, but Ruff said that could be plenty of time to get Connolly prepared for game action.

"There's still a remote chance that he could get back for possibly the last couple regular-season games," Ruff said. "I don't think you can rule that out."

Connolly's saga has been frustrating. The Baldwinsville native hasn't played in more than 10 months. He suffered a concussion last spring in the playoffs and hasn't dressed since.

He made tremendous strides through experimental treatments at the University at Buffalo, allowing him to skate again in late January. But his workouts apparently were too rigorous, causing a stress fracture below his right knee that has kept him off the ice since February.

To see Connolly in uniform, even if only as a special-teams contributor, could provide a significant boost heading into the postseason.

"It would be a huge lift," Ruff said. "First, for Tim, he's gone through some frustrating moments. And for us, the team knows what he's capable of doing. We realize he's not going to be at 100 percent, but at 80 percent or 90 percent he can help us in some areas."

***

The Sabres will skate with the same lineup this afternoon against the Atlanta Thrashers as they did in Friday night's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That means defenseman Toni Lydman remains out with an "upper-body injury" that could be a concussion and right winger Ales Kotalik's sprained knee still isn't sturdy enough, although the big blaster should play this week.

As for Lydman's return, Ruff said "we have no timetable." Lydman missed nine games in November because of a mysterious migraine-inducing neck problem. It's uncertain if this injury is related.

Rookie winger Daniel Paille is a week to two weeks from playing. He has sharp pain in his broken left index finger when he takes slap shots but might have to play through it.

Winger Maxim Afinogenov will have a bone scan on his broken left wrist Thursday. Last season's scoring leader is skating with the team but can't use a stick.

***

The NHL recently approved a new draft format in which the four semifinal teams will draft last every round. Rather than slot the order based on regular-season records, the Stanley Cup winner will draft 30th, the other conference champ 29th and the other conference finalists 28th and 27th.

The proposal passed 23-6, with one abstention. The Sabres cast one of the six votes against.

Sabres General Manager Darcy Regier claimed a regular-season record is a better indicator of an organization's place than what a hot playoff run might reflect.

"I was OK with the Stanley Cup winner getting the 30th pick," Regier said. "My view is that you can be in 16th place [at the end of the regular season] and lose out in the finals. You can catch a wave. I don't think that warrants the loss of a draft position.

"There's lots of teams, and you can look at where we were the year we went to the finals, it just doesn't mean you're a good team yet. It means you caught breaks. There are upsets in our business, and it takes a long time to build."

The draft order will remain unchanged for the 14 non-playoff teams.

e-mail: tgraham@buffnews.com