At UB, Neglia Ballet Artists has a triumph with 'Spartacus'

With many smaller ballet companies, when they find a production that works, they return to it often.

Such was the case with Saturday night's production of "Spartacus" by the Neglia Ballet Artists.

The tale of a first-century B.C. Thracian gladiator and freedom fighter has been a staple in Neglia's repertory since its 2004 premiere, offering action, drama and some of the best dancing by any area dance troupe in recent memory.

Saturday's performance of the 90-minute, two-act ballet in UB's Center for the Arts was no different.

The first original full-length ballet choreographed by Sergio Neglia, the company's artistic director and principal male dancer, begins with a procession of Roman soldiers led by Commander Crassus, danced by North Carolina Dance Theatre principal dancer Sasha Janes, herding a group of slaves across the stage.

From their midst, a shackled Neglia as Spartacus and his lover, Phrygia, danced by NBA principal dancer Sherri Campagni, emerge.

The pair struggle against their captors, with Neglia taunting them, then grabbing Campagni and pressing her over his head, where she remains as he defiantly circles a group of soldiers with spears pointed at him.

Neglia's choreography for the ballet is both classical in nature and highly dramatic.

After Spartacus' capture, Phrygia is left to wonder about his fate and breaks into heartfelt solo. In the solo and in the rest of the ballet, Campagni's dancing was supple and elegant, her movement lending a soft edge to a ballet ripe with bold scenes of battle, intrigue and power lust.

Highlighting the remainder of the first act is a scene at the Pantheon, where Crassus is being entertained by young courtesans and carrying on with one, danced with allure by former Neglia standout Gabrielle Thurlow, now a trainee with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

As part of Crassus' entertainment, two blindfolded gladiators -- one Spartacus -- are summoned to fight in perhaps the ballet's best bit of swordplay.

The second act of "Spartacus" centers on the hero's battles to defeat the Roman army to free his fellow slaves and his subsequent recapture by Crassus and the Romans.

While the ballet does not show legions of soldiers in battle, Neglia does a fine job advancing the story line with scenes containing a handful.

The act is highlighted by an emotional pas de deux by Neglia and Campagni as the tortured lovers, resigned to the hopelessness of their fate as slaves.

The pas reveals the duo's delicacy and innate connection as dance partners and features a number of bravura lifts.

Also of note is a magnificent mad scene in which Janes as Crassus, riddled with self-doubt after being disgraced earlier by Spartacus, lashes out wildly at imaginary foes.

Set to composer Aram Khachaturian's powerful and expansive original score and bolstered by a Spartan but effective set design by David Butler and David King, detailed costumes by Donna Massimo and well-designed lighting by Brian Cavanaugh, along with solid dancing especially by the ballet's leads, the performance was perhaps the Neglia's best to date

"Spartacus"

Presented by Neglia Ballet Artists, Saturday night in UB Center for the Arts in Amherst.