NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Tossing of crowbar brings 5 years' probation

LOCKPORT -- A man who threw a crowbar through the window of a Pendleton home was placed on five years' probation Friday by Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr.

Shaun S. Jackson, 22, of Mary's Lane, Youngstown, had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief in the wake of the Oct. 8 incident on Bear Ridge Road. Broderick also ordered Jackson to serve 20 days in the county work program.

***

Woman pleads guilty to two new charges

LOCKPORT -- A woman who faces up to seven years in prison for violating her probation on two previous felony convictions pleaded guilty to two new charges Thursday before Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr.

Nita L. Snyder, 31, of Isherwood Drive, Town of Niagara, admitted to petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing on those charges and the probation violations is expected in June, Assistant District Attorney Robert F. LaDuca Jr. said.

He said Snyder stole money while visiting a Town of Niagara doctor's office May 25 and was arrested on drug charges June 13 in Wilson.

In the latter case, sheriff's deputies picked Snyder up at Wilson Community Pharmacy and accused her of obtaining 30 tablets of the painkiller hydrocodone by posing as a nurse practitioner. Snyder reportedly told deputies she had planned to sell the drugs for $100.

Last year, Broderick placed Snyder on five years' probation after she pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Snyder broke down the door of a home on Pine Street in Lockport and stole a check May 25, 2005, and tried to fill a forged prescription at Pine Pharmacy in Niagara Falls Oct. 28, 2004.

***

Police pursuing lead in high school break-in

Buffalo police were pursuing a strong possible lead in their search for a burglar who broke into Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School early Friday.

Police believe the burglar broke into the school, rifled through the cafeteria cash register, pried open some doors, wrote some graffiti on the walls and vandalized the building.

Investigators wouldn't comment on their lead in the case, and no damage estimate was available. The break-in occurred between 3 and 3:30 a.m.