Too, too weird Interesting premise, horrific ending and a lot of strange stuff

Halfway through "Premonition," I had a premonition of my own - that this movie could not be figured out without the aid of pencil and paper and five minutes of quiet. Which are amenities that, in the middle of a crowded, dark movie theater, you just don't have.

Luckily, Sandra Bullock, the movie's star, had them. She must have had the same thought, because she whips them out and starts calculating, on screen, the events that were taking place. Aha! My premonition was correct.

"Premonition" has an interesting premise, but it works better on paper than on screen. It's intriguing, but opaque. The big crowd at the preview endured it in respectful silence and concentration. But it wasn't enough.

One guy, at the end, said, "I'm so confused!"

The puzzle is even more frustrating because it's not a lot of fun to solve. The movie is grim, ominous and unpleasantly scary. These are supposed to be your normal SUV-driving, big-housedwelling, "I love you"-saying yuppies, but all the characters, even the kids, act creepy.

My mother went with me, and halfway through, she turned and whispered, simply, "Weird."

Bullock plays Linda, a housewife who is in the middle of an idyllic afternoon when a sheriff shows up and says her husband is dead. She is numb, soothing their two cute daughters, finally going to bed exhausted, when - she wakes up. And her husband is lying right there beside her. Not dead, after all!

As days pass, the husband is dead again, then alive again, then dead again. One daughter's face is bandaged up, then it's not, then it is. Linda finds a bottle of lithium dumped in her bathroom sink, and when she confides that in a psychiatrist, he says, "That's funny, because I think that's exactly what I'd like to prescribe now."

Maybe you're guessing the riddle, reading this. I said it works out better on paper.

The movie has a horrifying, sadistic ending. It doesn't offer much consolation, either, aside from your usual vague, bland babble about having faith in something bigger than you are. Do not take the kids.

Two things almost save the movie. One is Bullock, a wonderful actress who commands your sympathy. The other is that, when you get home, you just want to give your spouse a big hug. Mine was sitting at the computer, oblivious. "What?" he said. It's a long story.

PREMONITION

2.5 stars (out of 4)

STARRING: Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon and Kate Nelligan

DIRECTOR: Mennan Yapo

RUNNING TIME: 103 minutes

RATING: PG- 13 for disturbing images, thematic material, brief language and violent, horrific car crash.

THE LOWDOWN: A woman's husband is dead, then alive, then dead, then alive.

