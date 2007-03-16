Tax break ends for former plant but is eyed for new development

Tax breaks on a former medical equipment plant in Niagara Falls were canceled Thursday by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, but the agency plans to continue its consideration of a tax incentive for a hotel the same company is proposing for that site.

The IDA set a public hearing for 4:30 p.m. April 17 in Niagara Falls City Hall on a 10-year tax break for the hotel, proposed for 1001 Buffalo Ave.

Rio Vista, a Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., company, is proposing the $171 million project. It had formerly owned Promex, the medical company, which obtained a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, arrangement through the IDA in 2001.

However, the company closed more than a year ago, and the PILOT was rescinded because the company had failed to maintain employment levels. IDA Assistant Director Larry D. Witul said Rio Vista had continued making PILOT payments throughout.

It had sought to keep the 10 years remaining on the Promex PILOT for the hotel, with another two years added. Witul said Rio Vista had offered to put up the difference between two years of PILOT payments and two years of full taxation as a sort of performance bond, which it would forfeit if the hotel wasn't built.

"That would be an incentive not to demolish the [existing] building," said board member Angelo Massaro, attorney for the Niagara Falls School District.

The IDA board, after discussing the matter behind closed doors for about 40 minutes, turned down Rio Vista's suggestion and revoked the PILOT. But it is still considering a new one for the hotel.

At least for the time being, the property, assessed at $1.2 million, will be taxed at 100 percent of its value. Instead of the $41,365 PILOT payment, IDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele said Rio Vista will pay a prorated tax bill for 2007 city and county taxes and 2006-07 school taxes. A full year's taxes at current rates would cost $77,852, The Buffalo News calculated.

But IDA board member John J. Petrozzi said even with a PILOT on a hotel, the city will see a huge increase in revenue from the site. He said the PILOT on the hotel would net about $4.5 million a year. But full-value taxation on a $171 million building at current rates would bring a total of more than $10.7 million to the city, county and school district.

Rio Vista's application does not specify financing for the project. For the question "Will any part of the project be financed with funds of the company?" the company checked the "no" box.

"We were advised that until the financing was sealed, signed and delivered, that's what we should say," said Rio Vista attorney Susan Rosenbaum.

The application does say that the company has approached Eastern Union Funding, a New York City-based commercial real estate lender. Ben Orlofsky, a commercial mortgage financing officer for Eastern Union, confirmed that his firm would be financing the hotel.

"We have several options for how to structure the deal," Orlofsky said.

The site, once owned by Moore Business Forms, needs to be rezoned from industrial to commercial. Thomas DeSantis, senior planner for the City of Niagara Falls, said that rezoning is included in a comprehensive update of the zoning map, which was approved Feb. 28 by the city Planning Board and is awaiting a vote from the City Council.

"We advised them not to make specific zoning requests because we're working on this process," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the city has been working with Rio Vista for more than a year. He said the company suggested several ideas for reuse of the site, ranging from apartments to retail stores to various types of hotels.

The hotel the company is proposing would have 1,050 rooms, according to Gabriele. Its first two stories, plus the basement, would be a parking ramp.

