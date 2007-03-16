5 Democrats plug patronage curb Want to keep county executives from rewarding loyalists

Some County Legislature Democrats say they want to make it tougher for the next Erie County executive to slide loyalists onto the public payroll and are proposing a safeguard that will need voter approval in November.

Five Democrats so far have signed on to the proposal to weaken a county executive's power by letting the Legislature delete jobs or cancel contracts in midstream. The county executive could veto those rejections, but lawmakers could then override the veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

"People think we already have the authority to make these deletions," said Kenmore Democrat Michele Iannello. But as it stands now, the Legislature reviews contracts only when they exceed $10,000 in value, and it can delete personnel spending already budgeted if the county executive initiates the change.

The lawmakers described their proposal just hours before taking the second of three procedural votes that will prevent Erie County's sales tax from falling from 8.75 to 8 cents on the dollar after Dec. 1. Lawmakers on Thursday asked the State Legislature to approve specific bills to hold the tax at 8.75 percent, the state's second-highest rate, until Nov. 30, 2009.

At this point, the latest "temporary" sales tax increase looks as short-term as the "temporary" penny added in 1985 to fix that year's Erie County budget crisis. If county officials dropped the three-quarters of a cent added to fix the crisis of 2004-05, they would need to cut spending by $100 million a year.

Sales tax extensions can be tricky since they must pass the Legislature with a two-thirds vote of approval. Lawmakers sometimes withhold their support to barter for support on other items. Thursday, it went smoothly, passing, 11-4. By completing the extension process as soon as possible, lawmakers can distance the sales tax topic from this year's election season.

Voting against the extension were the lawmakers who voted against this year's budget because they felt more spending could have been cut: Republicans Michael H. Ranzenhofer and Barry A. Weinstein, both of Amherst, and John J. Mills of Orchard Park and Democrat Cynthia Locklear of West Seneca.

Aside from Iannello, backers of the patronage safeguard so far are Democrats Kathy Konst of Lancaster, Robert B. Reynolds of Hamburg, Thomas A. Loughran of Amherst and Chairwoman Lynn M. Marinelli of the Town of Tonawanda, who has said she wants to be the next county executive. With three more supporters, it will pass in the Legislature.

The five said they were motivated in part after learning that former County Budget Director Joseph Passafiume was again collecting a government paycheck under a six-month, $1,000-a-month personal services contract. The lawmakers see little or no reason for Passafiume to again be paid with county tax dollars and described it as the sort of pact they would reject if given the authority.

The proposal will require a public hearing.

email: mspina@buffnews.com