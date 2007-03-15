NU must light it up for No. 1 to flame out

History has never been so against Niagara and opportunity has never been so much in the Purple Eagles' favor. The No. 16 seeds are 0-88 against No. 1s since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, and the Purple Eagles get their chance Friday night in the United Center against Kansas.

What are their chances of becoming the first to win? Obviously, not good.

Still, the Purple Eagles have some elements a normal No. 16 does not. Not many 16s have their region's top scorer and top rebounder like Niagara does in Charron Fisher and Clif Brown. And the Purple Eagles enter the game on a 12-game winning streak, their longest in 35 years and currently fifth longest in the nation.

But talent disparity will not be Niagara's only big disadvantage against Kansas. This will probably feel like a road game with a heavy influx of Jayhawks rooters storming the United Center. On top of that, Kansas won't take Niagara lightly because it has been upset in the first round the last two years (by Bucknell and Bradley).

>The Purple Eagles

No shot is a bad shot to the Niagara offense, and that's good and bad. The Purple Eagles can quickly get a lead and just as quickly give it back. In this game, wildly firing from three-point range is a recipe for disaster, especially since Niagara will struggle to stop Kansas because it's so overmatched up front.

A Niagara team averaging more than 76 points a game has to be conscious of keeping a controlled tempo. What will the undersized tandem of Brown and Fisher do against the huge Kansas frontline? The quickness and athleticism of freshman Tyrone Lewis is going to have to come to the fore against a terrific Kansas backcourt.

>The Jayhawks

Kansas won the Big 12 Tournament and has been dominant much of the time during its 11-game winning streak. There are several incredible parts but no one standout -- no one averages as many as 14 points a game.

Brandon Rush, a 6-6 sophomore guard, gets most of the ink, but it's 6-8 sophomore Julian Wright who has had a better season at 12 points, 7.9 rebounds. He's from suburban Chicago, so he'll be looking to put on a show. The backcourt features New Yorker Russell Robinson and Alaskan Mario Chalmers. There is a freshman beast in the frontcourt in 6-9 Darrell Arthur and a frosh stud in the backcourt in 5-11 Sherron Collins, another Chicago native who had a huge role in the Big 12 Tournament.

Junior center Sasha Kaun played high school ball in Florida with former NU stars Juan Mendez and Alvin Cruz.

As a team, Kansas has incredible numbers. The Jayhawks are 21st in the nation in scoring (78.4), 26th in defense (61.0), 14th in field-goal percentage (49.0), fourth in field-goal defense (37.5) and sixth in both rebound margin (7.5) and blocks (6.7).

>Outlook

Niagara has to make shots, from beyond the arc and in the middle, to glean early confidence and stick around. Kansas is not a run-and-gun outfit; it is going to wear down the Purple Eagles with power and precision. Niagara's only hope is to hang close and see if Kansas starts feeling the weight of its two straight first-round flameouts.

