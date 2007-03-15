16 schools will get intensive care

Concerned that three more Buffalo schools are about to be cited by the state for poor academic performance, Superintendent James A. Williams on Wednesday evening outlined plans to provide those struggling schools and 13 others with a longer school day and school year and a shake-up in their administrative and teaching staffs.

The 16 schools would benefit from more intensive staff development and closer monitoring. In addition, one of the district's three community superintendents would be assigned to oversee them as "a district within a district," Williams said at a meeting of the Buffalo Board of Education.

Williams said three more schools will be added to the list this week but did not name them. As a result, 16 of 59 Buffalo schools will be defined as among the most academically deficient schools in the state. Under Williams' plan, the schools would put together coordinated rather than separate improvement plans.

In other board action Wednesday:

The Rev. Kinzer M. Pointer was named to fill the Ferry District seat vacated last month by Betty Jean Grant, who was appointed to the County Legislature. The seat will be on the May 1 ballot. Pointer has been president of the District Parent Coordinating Council.

It was announced that Robin Wheeler, former chief information officer for Georgia's Savannah County schools, was named chief technology officer at a salary of $135,000. Wheeler was also Coca-Cola's head of information services in the Middle and Far East.

Williams continued to defend his decision to allow six students to return to the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts after they attacked another student in a melee that led to the injury of a teacher. "The culture here is to suspend, kick out," Williams said. "My job is to educate children. I want to give them a chance."

Williams said his "district within a district" plan for the 16 struggling schools is modeled after systems put in place in New York City and Dade County, Fla.

"I think it's a great idea," he said. "We need to sit down and really start putting the pieces together."

The plan drew support from board members Florence Johnson, Ralph Hernandez and Jack Coyle.

