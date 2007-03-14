A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward J. Butler, a retired sales manager for a local paint manufacturer, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.

Mr. Butler, a Williamsville resident, died Tuesday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Town of Tonawanda. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1929 graduate of Nardin Academy and graduated from the Nichols School in 1934. He attended Dartmouth College from 1934 to 1936.

Mr. Butler was a World War II veteran, having served as a battery commander with the 209th Anti-Aircraft Regiment in the European Theater from 1942 to 1945. After V-E Day, he was transferred to the military government for duty in Linz, Austria.

After World War II, Mr. Butler served as a lieutenant colonel with the New York National Guard's 27th Infantry Division.

His career in the paint industry spanned several decades. From 1952 to 1968, Mr. Butler was president of McDougall-Butler Co., a Buffalo paint manufacturer. When the company was sold to Bisonite Co. in the Town of Tonawanda, he worked in sales management until his retirement in 1986.

Mr. Butler served as president of the local chapter of the National Paint Varnish & Lacquer Association in 1950 and was a board member of the national chapter from 1962 to 1968. He also served as president of the Paint Research Associates in 1966.

From 1969 to 1980, Mr. Butler served on the Buffalo Human Relations Commission. He was president of the Better Business Bureau of Western New York in 1967 and served on the board of the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce from 1967 to 1969.

Mr. Butler was a longtime member of the Buffalo Rotary Club and served as its treasurer in 1961. Among many other social organizations to which he lent his time and energy, he had been on the board of the Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center since 1987 and a volunteer at the inpatient unit of Hospice Buffalo since 1987.

He was a Eucharistic minister at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Williamsville. He enjoyed golf, ice skating and fishing.

He married Gertrude Mooney in 1949. She died in 1989.

Survivors include two daughters, Katherine Buckius and Rebecca; four sons, Timothy E., Christopher A., Edward J. Jr. and Andrew W.; and a sister, Adele Nash.

