Discussions advance on stalled development in Falls

The president of Niagara Falls Redevelopment sat down with the mayor this week for the first time in nearly two years and discussed the need for progress on a 142-acre tract behind the Seneca Niagara Casino.

The city gave the company exclusive rights to develop the tract nearly 10 years ago. Although Niagara Falls Redevelopment has acquired and cleared much of the property, it has yet to develop a single project.

After a 20-minute private meeting Monday afternoon in City Hall, Mayor Vince Anello characterized talks with Anthony Bergamo, the company's president, as "positive" and said the same about a subsequent meeting with attorneys on both sides to negotiate an amendment to the agreement.

The mayor says he now hopes a draft -- including specific projects -- could be presented to the City Council for action as early as Monday.

While describing himself as optimistic, Anello cautioned that if development doesn't advance, he would consider taking the land through eminent domain if another company proposed a good project for the tract.

"The law states that for a public benefit, we have the power of eminent domain," he said Tuesday. "It's not about [Niagara Falls Redevelopment]. We are prepared to do whatever we have to do to encourage development."

Acting Corporation Counsel Damon DeCastro agreed, although both city leaders said they would prefer an agreement to a legal battle.

This week's talks provide a break from the wrangling between the city administration and development company.

"The mayor is a gentleman, and we look forward to continuing a positive relationship with both the mayor and the Council," Bergamo told The Buffalo News in an e-mail about his meeting with Anello. "They have supported our efforts to date. It is noted and appreciated."

In January, the company asked to amend its latest agreement with the city, brokered in 2003.

Morton Abramowitz, an attorney who advises the City Council, said lawyers for the city and company held a productive meeting Tuesday, with a "wrap up" session planned today. He said he believes a proposal backed by both sides could be presented to the Council, possibly as a last-minute resolution, at Monday's meeting.

The company's first agreement with the city in 1997 was expected to result in at least $130 million of development on a tract bounded by Niagara Street, Portage Road, Buffalo Avenue and John B. Daly Boulevard.

Those projects never got off the ground, and in 2003 the city signed a new agreement with the company backed by Manhattan real estate developer Howard A. Milstein that calls for $110 million in development by the end of this year.

One foundation was put in in 2005, but the $12 million entertainment complex that city officials expected to be built at 10th and Falls streets by April 1 has not materialized.

The Buffalo News obtained a draft of an amendment to the 2003 agreement, dated Feb. 14 and marked "For Discussion Purposes Only."

It would cancel all the development projects laid out in the 2003 agreement. The document outlines a plan that includes beginning demolition of 100 structures and renovations of two buildings by Aug. 1 and building decorative stone entranceways on various sections of the site by Oct. 15.

The draft also calls for the company to pay the city $250,000 by July 1, which the city would spend for a park to replace the park and playground on the development tract.

Company officials would not comment on specifics of negotiations, but Anello said any proposed changes he presents to the Council must include projects.

"We want [Niagara Falls Redevelopment] to succeed," DeCastro said. "Then we want to make sure the city receives a return on its investments of time, energy and infrastructure."

In negotiations in recent months, DeCastro said he has pushed for an agreement that clearly states the rights and responsibilities of the city and developer.

"We have a line we're not going to cross, and that's for the developer to meet our objectives and not the other way around," he said Tuesday. "I think progress was made, but the proof will be in what the final written agreement contains."

