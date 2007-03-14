Albright-Knox membership supports sale of art at auction

A motion to halt the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's scheduled auction of 207 antiquities was defeated by nearly a 3-to-1 ratio.

Despite the outcome, the ad hoc group Buffalo Art Keepers said it plans to pursue a preliminary injunction in State Supreme Court on Thursday, aimed at preventing the Sotheby's auction Tuesday in New York City.

The nonbinding tally, 1,224 to 428, including proxies, represented about 25 percent of the gallery's 6,200 members. That included a slight majority of 222 to 204 who voted against the sale at a members-only meeting on Monday in Kleinhans Music Hall.

That gathering was mandated by gallery bylaws after 5 percent of the membership signed petitions requesting it.

"We obviously feel that moving forward with [the auction] is a critical step for the gallery's future," said Louis Grachos, the gallery's executive director. "To get the vote from the general membership that is clearly in favor of the board's decision is really encouraging."

The museum's administrators and overseers have maintained that the sale of 207 antiquities, including 87 pieces of Chinese porcelain export ware, is needed to increase the endowment for its core mission of acquiring and exhibiting modern and contemporary art. The antiquities being offered for auction represent only 3 percent of its total collection.

Buffalo Art Keepers made an appeal not to sell the art works, while faulting the board of directors for not involving the membership in its decision-making process.

Katka Hammond of Buffalo Art Keepers said the resource-rich gallery out-organized them. Despite the outcome, she said opponents of the sale still made their point.

"I think we did a damn good job, with the resources we had, to get people to come to the meeting. I think that it even took place is extremely important in making this gallery's board realize it is a public institution, and it has a responsibility to the community it serves," she said.

Hammond saw the debate as a positive one for the gallery.

"I think it's a real testament to the depth of commitment to the Albright-Knox, and the role that art plays in people's lives," she said.

Charles W. Banta, board president, urged that the Buffalo Art Keepers withdraw a lawsuit scheduled to be heard Thursday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Diane Y. Devlin.

"In light of the overwhelmingly favorable membership vote, we would respectfully request that the Buffalo Art Keepers withdraw this lawsuit," Banta said in a statement.

The gallery's board of directors voted unanimously on Tuesday to reaffirm its earlier decision to sell the antiquities.

Carl Dennis of Buffalo Art Keepers said the group was planning to go ahead with the court case.

"We were hoping for some kind of negotiation, but they don't seem to be willing to enter into negotiations or arbitration," said Dennis, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet. "They just want to press ahead. So we're not being given any incentives to postpone."

Dennis said he wasn't willing to give up, despite the lopsided vote.

Grachos would not comment on discussions held with "various groups," but said he looks forward to the membership moving forward together, after the dust has settled.

