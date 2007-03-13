School bomb threats are getting out of hand Rash of incidents leaves district officials scrambling for answers

It was lunch time Wednesday when school officials confronted a youngster they believed had scrawled a bomb threat on a bathroom wall in Benjamin Franklin Middle School in the Town of Tonawanda.

For school district officials, the scene was familiar: It was the district's fifth bomb scare in 22 days.

The boy "wanted to be like the kids at Ken-West," said Donette Darrow, a former Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School Board president, referring to the three bomb threats that emptied Kenmore West High School several days before.

"This is getting out of hand," Darrow said. "Something needs to be done. Kids just do not seem to get it. Bomb threats are a federal offense."

Officials say it is hard to determine whether such hoaxes are on the increase in general.

But they concede they have not yet found a way to prevent them, despite huge amounts of money spent trying.

They also are spending much more time and money evacuating students.

Running out of deterrents, educators and others are looking to proposed legislation by State Sen. Mary Lou Rath, R-Williamsville, that would allow restitution for bomb threats.

Given the $40,000 per episode some authorities estimate it costs to respond to a school bomb scare, support for the bill is not surprising.

"It's very expensive," Town of Tonawanda Assistant Police Chief David Nowicki said of dealing with such pranks. "It's a huge number, absolutely."

Bomb scares also cost instructional time, something districts have already lost plenty of due to last October's storm and some harsh winter days.

Administrators say they cannot afford to lose any more classroom time, especially with standardized testing and Regents exams looming.

Previous generations might remember bomb scares the way they remember fire drills: standing outside the school building until the "all clear" was sounded.

In today's post-Columbine and 9/1 1 world, the protocol is far different; schools routinely bus students from the affected building to a different district building while the threat is investigated.

During one of the Kenmore West incidents, students were bused to Kenmore Middle School down Delaware Road. Near the end of the school day, when the threat was over, they were bused back to Kenmore West and then put on different buses to be taken home.

Frustrating as bomb scares are for teachers, students and parents, no one questions the seriousness of the situation.

"You know what they say: Better safe than sorry," Bonnie Morningstar, whose son is a student at Kenmore West, said recently after the third evacuation at the school inside a week. "I don't know what else they could do."

Buffalo schools know what it is like to face a rash of bomb threats. One morning last year, the district learned of four made within a couple of hours. Police, security officers, bomb-sniffing dogs and others searched the buildings.

Another threat triggered a similar search and the evacuation of Bennett High School. No bombs were found.

Lackawanna and other schools now have systems for tracing calls that can be sent immediately to police when threats arrive via telephone. Most schools have cameras in hallways -- Cheektowaga-Sloan is getting more soon -- or require students to sign out if they need to leave class for a bathroom break.

Last year, after a rash of bomb scares and other threats aimed at West Seneca East High School, the district doubled its security force to 40 members.

All districts are legally required to have safety plans with step-by-step procedures, evacuation routes and "safe" schools or "houses" off site, if needed.

Invoking the safety plans can be scary, said Lackawanna School Superintendent Paul Hashem. Members of the safety committee need to check the evacuation routes for bombs. That is also true of the parking lots outside.

Getting buses on site is also an issue sometimes, especially for special-education students who require smaller, specially equipped buses.

In districts across the country, officials have banned cell phones and use of school pay phones during school hours. There also has been talk of extending the school day to make up time lost to bomb scares.

Educators often fear that going public with bomb scares will inspire copycats. School suspension, maybe even jail time and financial restitution are possible punishments. The bill proposed by Rath would allow schools, municipalities, fire companies and other emergency responders to seek restitution for costs incurred by school bomb scares.

Rath also wants to get tougher with minors who make bomb threats and are discovered to have bombmaking materials. As it now stands, youngsters under 16 in such a case would go to Family Court, where they would face up to 18 months in a residential treatment center.

If Rath's bill becomes law, such youngsters could be tried as adults and face up to 25 years in prison. Her legislation is now in the State Senate Codes Committee. Variations of the bill have cleared the Senate in the past, but not the Assembly.

"This isn't throwing eggs or painting graffiti we're talking about here," Rath said. "Threatening to use bombs is a crime that must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Indeed, tough times seem to be ahead for the students accused of the three bomb scares at Kenmore West in late February. James Patterson, 16, is charged with two counts of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, a felony.

Paul Cambria, a well-known defense attorney, has been retained for Patterson.

Cambria said police told Patterson that they could just "wrap it up" and go away if he confessed. Otherwise, they would call in the FBI.

"What would you do?" Cambria said.

Cambria said he is attempting to get a videotape of Patterson's confession to police.

A 15-year-old girl and friend of Patterson's is accused of a third scare. Her case is now in Family Court.

A fourth threat by a Kenmore Middle School pupil Feb. 27 -- which was "similar to Ken-West" and required evacuation -- is still under investigation, said Anne Marotta, acting superintendent for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

The Franklin Middle School threat, made March 7, was also "almost identical" to the Kenmore West scares but was quickly resolved and did not require evacuation.

Marotta said that school officials located the boy within minutes and that he said, "I did it. It was a hoax."

"Charges will be filed," she said.

Still, educators sometimes wonder how it came to this. Hashem said most threats aren't made by troublemakers. Consider a threat against Lackawanna schools a couple years ago.

It was made by two students from a home telephone and quickly traced by police. To this day, Hashem is baffled by the incident.

"These were good kids. Never got into trouble," he said. "I even knew one of them, knew his family. They just wanted to see what would happen. They had no idea. Sometimes kids do dumb things."

