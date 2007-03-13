Professor's advice has changed my life

The first time I met him, he told me that it's not about the money, it's about happiness. He was my college adviser, and he knew that I didn't like being a business major and my grades were suffering because of it.

It's because of him that I decided to take on political science as my new major, and my interests in journalism soon followed.

It's because of Dr. Franklin Krohn that I'm a changed man.

Unfortunately, we lost Krohn on Jan. 13, only a week away from starting the spring semester at Fredonia State College.

When I got the news, I was shocked and saddened. But immediately after reading the e-mail that notified me of his death, I remembered the story he had told me after I had mentioned my desire to pursue politics.

Krohn told me of the time when he was a younger man. Being a Democrat at the time, he was asked to run for the State Assembly because the incumbent, a Republican, was involved in a scandal. Due to the district being predominantly Republican, Krohn chose not to run for the seat. But he helped find the candidate who would eventually run for the Democrats: John LaFalce.

The rest is history. LaFalce went on to a successful political career, and Krohn got to advise students and be an award-winning professor. After hearing the story, I was happy with his decision many years ago.

It was obvious that to Krohn, it wasn't about the money. Some professors will keep their conversations short and have you out of their office in less than five minutes. Not Krohn.

On one occasion, he and I lost track of time. It was during the scheduling process that occurs every semester. My time with him ended up being 25 minutes, which overlapped into another student's advising time. Krohn wanted you to know that he was listening and that he would help you in any way possible.

I regret not being able to talk to him prior to his death. During the fall semester, he was away during the scheduling period, so I didn't get a session with him. I missed not being able to listen to his great words of advice for the rest of the semester.

I don't regret, however, what Krohn has done for me. Last spring, he told me I should pursue my love and to "not worry about the money." The money will come, but you can't replace what you love to do, he said. Those words will resonate with me forever.

After our long discussion last year, I chose to take political science courses and pursue a degree in political science. Then, over the summer, I wrote two letters to the editor on separate political issues. I received a call from the editor of the newspaper asking me if I wanted my own weekly column. I accepted, and still write a column every week for my hometown newspaper.

Thus, I've decided to pursue a career in politics and journalism. I can't thank myself, regardless of all the work I do. My family has done a lot for me, but they didn't talk me out of one career in favor of another. Friends had nothing to do with my career shift. I can only thank Krohn for motivating me and showing me that there's more to life than money and power. If you don't love what you're doing, you won't love life.

His advice will stay with me forever, as will his memory.

Rest in peace, Dr. Krohn.