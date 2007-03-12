Goldman offers latest take on Buffalo

About 200 people turned out Sunday in the University of Buffalo's Anderson Gallery for a book signing by Mark Goldman, author of the new "City on the Edge: Buffalo, New York."

Goldman, whose opening of the Calumet Arts Cafe in 1990 inspired the redevelopment of West Chippewa Street, also is an urban historian and former UB professor who wrote two previous books on Buffalo.

In "City on the Edge," published by Prometheus Books in Amherst, Goldman again examines 20th century Buffalo. He looks at the rise and decline of the city's downtown and ethnic neighborhoods, the impact of racial change and suburbanization, and the role of the arts in Buffalo's collective life.

"I hope people go away thinking, 'Wow, man, we have had unbelievable stuff happen in this community,' " Goldman said. "Is there any way we can begin to learn the lessons from what was really successful here, and develop public and private policies around that?"

Goldman, who operates the popular nightspot Allen Street Hardware in Allentown, said he's encouraged by people who see the city's future connected to its past. He dedicates the book to "archivists and teachers, storytellers and librarians, Web masters and Web mistresses, preservationists and gardeners . . . who through their hard work and commitment keep alive our communal memory."

Goldman shared the spotlight with Greg Halpern, the book's photographer and author of the 2003 social documentary work "Harvard Works Because We Do."

Halpern said he wanted his images to reflect the "regrowth and reinvestment in neighborhoods, symbolized by parks and nature," occurring in parts of the city.

