Paying for police services at issue

Just how much the Town of Aurora should pay for police services through the East Aurora Police Department is sparking debate among government leaders.

The town, whose portion of police costs has hovered around 34.5 percent, has long been upset with the costs of police coverage under its contract with the village. But now a change in the village's formula for its shared services renewal contract, which expires May 31, has sharpened the animosity.

Over a three-year stretch, the town's share would increase to 37.5 percent for 2007-08; 41.5 percent for 2008-09 through 2009; and then 45.5 percent from June 2009 to 2010.

In 2002, the town paid about $565,000 toward police coverage, and now it's facing a bill of about $895,000 for 2007, Supervisor Terence Yarnall said.

In a tense joint meeting with the town this week, Mayor David DiPietro demanded to know whether the town plans to continue contracting its police services through the village.

"The village needs to know where the town is. It has huge implications on our tax base and police department," he said.

Yarnall insisted the town is committed, though he reiterated that he's continuing to craft a different formula that might be more equitable to all taxpayers based on assessed valuation, if the town were to ultimately take over the police department.

"We don't know whether 37.5 percent is the right number," Yarnall said. "We're just asking for some justification."

Town Councilmen William Reuter and Norman Suttell pushed for an independent source or arbitrator to help settle the funding dispute, but village leaders adamantly rejected that.

"I think it would be a real poor move for the village to say, 'Take it or leave it,' " Suttell said.

"The village owns the police department and you contract with the village," DiPietro said. "Technically, you have no say. We won't go to an arbitrator. We feel we've been paying more than our fair share for many years. If you want to contract out our services, we will set the fee."

Town officials argued that only about a third of police calls are outside village. Village Administrator Kimberly LaMarche later said that the police call ratio will probably always be what it is now, since the village serves as the hub.

But village leaders contended that town residents benefit from police coverage in the village and its business district, because they spend time in the village, bank and shop there, and it's also where most of the schools are based.

Yarnall insisted he is willing to talk with the village. "Instead of making this a political shotgun and shooting from the hip, we need to be amenable and work this out," he said.

