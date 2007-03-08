From the Hip / Putting together a dream set

Fans of the Tragically Hip pride themselves on the number of shows they've attended. It's not uncommon for the hard-core follower to have a few hundred shows under their belt and still be raring to go every time the band takes to the road. To outsiders, it all must seem a bit absurd.

"Honey, I'm off to follow the Hip around for a few days. Bye!"

"Again? But you just saw them six times last year!"

"Yeah, but that was the last tour! Gimme a break! They might play 'Wheat Kings' this time!"

Thing is, every time you see the Hip, it's a different experience, a different set of variables, a different set list. Those among you lucky enough to have scored a ticket for either, or both, of this weekend's Town Ballroom shows know that the two gigs are likely to have little in common with each other. You just never know what you're gonna get with these guys...

Like you, I have my favorite Hip tunes -- the ones that can turn a good night into a great one, or even a great night into a fully, completely transcendent experience.

Here's my fantasy set list and running order -- along with the studio album each tune is culled from and its year of release.

"Grace, Too" ("Day for Night," 1994)

"Fully Completely" ("Fully Completely," 1992)

"The Darkest One" ("In Violet Light," 2002)

"Don't Wake Daddy" ("Trouble at the Henhouse," 1996)

"The Lonely End of the Rink" ("World Container," 2007)

"In View" ("World Container," 2007)

"As Makeshift as We Are" ("In Between Evolution," 2004)

"Something On" ("Phantom Power," 1998)

"It's a Good Life if You Don't Weaken" ("In Violet Light," 2002)

"Luv (Sic)" ("World Container," 2007)

"Last Night I Dreamed You Didn't Love Me" ("World Container," 2007)

"Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)" ("Fully Completely," 1992)

"Bobcaygeon" ("Phantom Power," 1998)

"Nautical Disaster" ("Day for Night," 1994)

"Fireworks" ("Phantom Power," 1998)

"Ahead by a Century" ("Trouble at the Henhouse," 1996)

"The Drop-off" ("World Container," 2007)

"World Container" ("World Container," 2007)

*

Encore

"Gift Shop" ("Trouble at the Henhouse," 1996)

"Springtime in Vienna" ("Trouble at the Henhouse," 1996)

"Fifty-Mission Cap" ("Fully Completely," 1992)

"At the Hundredth Meridian" ("Fully Completely," 1992)

"Locked in the Trunk of a Car" ("Fully Completely," 1992)

"Blow at High Dough" ("Up To Here," 1989)

-- Jeff Miers