Eagle wingtips

----For the second time in three years, Niagara has received an anonymous $15,000 donation to help with the student travel to the NCAA Tournament. Students got a relatively low priced charter flight to Tucson, Ariz., two years ago and will probably have a similar arrangement this time.

----Have you looked closely at the ESPN Championship Week ads? Watch the very end. That scene of all those people swarming the court -- it's the Niagara students, following the 2005 MAAC final win over Rider in HSBC Arena.

----Plenty of media coverage again for NU this year. Coach Joe Mihalich has an interesting interview set up for Friday on "The Shark Tank'', a nationwide radio show co-hosted by former UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian. Mihalich will be on Friday at 12:15 on Sirius satellite radio channel 123.

(Yes, I know. Pushing you to a satellite radio show while blogging on dial-up. I realize there's a contradiction of technology).

