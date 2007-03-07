Sabres run out of gas in third period Avalanche captures fifth win in a row

Four shots aren't going to cut it.

The Colorado Avalanche scored early in the third period to pull ahead Wednesday night, and the Buffalo Sabres stammered to find an answer. The Sabres got a puck on net at 5:38, at 6:46 and two more on a power play at 11:50 and 11:53.

That was it. The Avalanche won, 3-2, in HSBC Arena.

"I'm disappointed with that," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "In a game you're trying to win and you get outshot, 13-4 [in the third period] . . . we just didn't do enough right things in the game.

"The opportunities in the game, I thought they had the better opportunities. We had some opportunities, but they weren't the type the other team had."

The last time the Sabres dropped a home game in regulation was Jan. 13, incredibly going 9-0 with a shootout loss despite a series of injuries.

In those games, however, their offense was so often spectacular. On this night, their goals came on a Nathan Paetsch shot that deflected off an Avalanche player and a Daniel Briere pass that banked in off Jason Pominville's foot. They hadn't scored fewer than three goals in three weeks.

"There was a few times where we turned the puck over too much when we could have taken a shot or taken pucks to the net," said Sabres forward Dainius Zubrus. "Maybe we got a little bit too cute, and they're a very good transition team. If you turn the puck over, they attack quickly.

"We need to get some pucks on net, play maybe little more of a power hockey instead of finesse. We didn't do that."

Wojtek Wolski was credited with the winning goal 1:41 into the third period to send the Avalanche to its fifth straight victory. The Avalanche went into the game in ninth place in the Western Conference, eight points behind the Minnesota Wild. The Sabres host the Wild on Friday night.

"We've got to match that [desperation]," Ruff said. "It doesn't matter who we play. Unless you're getting somebody that's dead-nailed out of the playoffs, teams are desperate. They're desperate to move up. They're desperate for security. They're desperate to get in. These guys are hanging on for their playoff lives. . . . Every game is going to be like that."

Sabres goalie Ryan Miller made 26 saves, while Peter Budaj needed to make only 19.

"My team in front of me did a great job," Budaj said. "A team with as good a skill as Buffalo, to keep them to four shots in the third period is unbelievable."

Paetsch put Buffalo ahead 2:00 into the game with his second NHL goal in two games. He sent a wrist shot that ricocheted off a Colorado player and skipped past Budaj.

The Avalanche drew even with a short-handed goal at 10:02. Paul Stastny danced around Zubrus to get off a point-blank shot. He collected his rebound, skated behind the net and found sniper Milan Hejduk out front for a one-timer under the crossbar.

"That was my fault," Zubrus said. "I went for the puck and the guy went around me. They probably should have scored right off the bat, but the puck went behind the net and there was a loose guy in the front. That should have never happened."

Twelve ticks into the second period Colorado took a 2-1 lead. Hejduk grabbed a loose puck behind the cage and passed out to Brett McLean in the left circle. McLean's shot sailed inside the far post.

Buffalo tied the score again with 7:17 left in the second period. Daniel Briere was along the goal line and sent a pass to Pominville in the crease, where the puck glanced off his skate and through Budaj.

The winning goal seemed to be awarded to the wrong man. Joe Sakic's pass from the corner appeared to bank off Sabres defenseman Dmitri Kalinin. Sakic at first was credited with the goal, but then it was given to Wolski, who was battling Kalinin in the crease.

Avalanche 3

Sabres 2

Slap shots: Sabres lose first home game in regulation since Jan. 13. ? Wolski credited with winning goal. ? Paetsch scores in second straight.

Fast fact: Stastny breaks dad's franchise-record rookie streak with point in 17 straight.

Next game: Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. Friday in HSBC Arena