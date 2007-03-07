Developer, after default, seeks new tax break Deal would involve hotel, condos in Falls

The owner of a company that defaulted on an arrangement for a property tax break is seeking to switch that deal to a 25-story hotel/condominium combination he wants to build on the same site in Niagara Falls.

Erez Lapsker, president of Rio Vista in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., submitted an application to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, seeking to maintain and extend the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, arrangement on a property at 1001 Buffalo Ave., the former home of Promex Medical, which closed more than a year ago.

Rio Vista is proposing to replace the existing building with a $171 million hotel that would include condominiums above the 15th floor, according to IDA Chairman Henry M. Sloma.

The IDA's Project Review Committee accepted the application Wednesday, but a public hearing and full IDA board approval are still needed.

Promex had received a PILOT from the IDA, but Larry D. Witul, the agency's assistant director, said that it was served with a default notice after the facility shut down.

The PILOT payments of about $41,000 a year are current, Witul said, but the company was found in default because it did not maintain the jobs it had promised. Enforcing the default would make the property fully taxable.

"We're still gathering information. They asked for a stay on the default," Sloma said.

There are 10 years left on the Promex PILOT, Witul said, and Rio Vista seeks to extend that by two years.

"Before we would close on this, we would do our due diligence," Witul said. "If they should fail to complete their project, they would have to pay back the two years of benefits."

The application is silent on where the financing for the massive project would come from, except to mention that Eastern Union Funding LLC has been approached.

"We're still working on that. I'm not prepared to answer that at this time," said Rio Vista attorney Susan Rosenbaum.

Witul said the company's past default, not the lack of financing commitments, would be the IDA's concern in considering whether to approve the project.

The IDA calculates that 10 years of PILOT payments would be worth $45 million to the city, county and Niagara Falls School District, but Rio Vista would save $61 million in taxes by obtaining the deal. The hotel would employ 125 workers in the first year and 145 employees after two years.

"It's a big project and would be a great asset to downtown Niagara Falls," Sloma said. "It's a development off the [Seneca Nation] compact area, which is an important indicator."

Witul said the city would have to rezone the land to allow for construc

tion of a hotel.

Three other projects were approved by the Project Review Committee on Wednesday, including a proposal by Laborers Local 91 to buy 18 acres of land for $90,000 in the IDA's Vantage International Pointe industrial park in Wheatfield to construct a training center.

Enrico Liberale, Local 91 assistant business agent and secretary-treasurer, said the union would invest more than $1 million in the project, which would take eight or nine months to build.

Liberale said he hopes that ground can be broken by late summer. He said Local 91 would probably seek a sales tax exemption on construction materials, not a PILOT.

Also at the IDA industrial park, David R. Chamberlain of Lockport, a one-time IDA board member, is seeking a 15-year tax break on a $3 million, 80,000-square-foot multitenant facility, offering warehousing and manufacturing. His DRC Development bought 18 acres last year, but the deal has not closed yet.

Calamar, a Wheatfield development company, applied for a 15-year PILOT for the second phase of a senior citizen housing project at its Woodlands Residential Village off Shawnee Road. The IDA approved a tax break last year for the first phase, 48 units; the second phase would add 62 units to that and cost $4.85 million.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com