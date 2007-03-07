>Oh, Danny boy ...

...the fans, the fans are calling! Last week, Dave Pietrowski, czar of the World's Largest Disco, began selling autographed Danny Briere baseball caps to aid Camp Good Days and Special Times. The Web site www.brierebunch.com sold out all 500 caps in one day, to people from all corners of the world and all 12 tribes of Israel. (OK, we threw in the tribes. In a sale of such biblical proportions, you have to figure they were represented.) More caps are on the way. "People are saying, "This is great, but why don't you start selling plates and napkins?' " Pietrowski laughs. "They think we're Macy's."

-----

>Two of a kind

Imagine you're listening to Aram Khachaturian's brassy "Sabre Dance." Your natural question: Who is that handsome young man? Is it Robert Franz, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's resident conductor? Or is it Dainius Zubrus, the Sabres' new hire? Hmmmm. "The similarities don't end with their features," points out sharpeyed sports fan Brenda Alesii. "They both use astick while playing. And," Alesii adds ominously, we long-suffering Sabres fans hope they'll both be making beautiful music in June."

-----

>One step forward

What a treat, the latest Configuration Dance poster -- advertising a show at UB on April 27 and 29 and picturing, as we've come to expect, two scantily clad humans intertwined in a way most of us would never be able to dream up, let alone execute. Still, there's something down to earth about this international troupe, founded by Buffalo's own Joe Cipolla. At Nietzsche's, Buzz saw a guy asking the bartender if it would be OK to display a poster there. When she hesitated, you'd think he'd explain that Cipolla starred with the Dance Theatre of Harlem, that he danced for Queen Elizabeth, etc. Nope. "It's Joe Cipolla's company," he said. "Joe Cipolla, from the West Side." Down with pretension. Up with the poster! Bravo.

-----

>Those winter blues...

... Sometimes it's hard to chase them away. Observe the play at the Irish Classical Theatre, "Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Toward the Somme," about a whole regiment wiped out in World War I. We cried just reading the review! And that movie "The Last King of Scotland." It's full of atrocities! Then there's that radio ad with that guy talking hoarsely about his wife's lung cancer. Howard, the guy Buzz married, swears it's an actor. All we know is, we need spring.

-----

>The buzz

As a gift, we offer more themes for Amherst streets, so they don't have to name them Kaylie and Zachary. Buffalo deejays: Shane Brother Shane Lane, George Hamberger Highway. Defunct store founders: William Hengerer Way, L.L. Berger Boulevard. How about urban parishes doomed by sprawl? That could take care of half of East Amherst. ...

-----

>Quote

"Yes it is all taken care of and you should only get the March issue of a double and it will stop." -- Cooking Light's e-mail to Buzz, resolving our complaint about getting duplicate issues

e-mail: mkunz@buffnews.com