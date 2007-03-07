A crazy week had plenty of highlights

Niagara Falls lost. So did St. Joe's and Canisius. Sweet Home and McKinley earned not-so-pretty wins one day and then won beautifully the next. A non-Catholic school won the Manhattan Cup. Niagara Catholic made the state playoffs without playing a game. Maryvale went from unranked all year to its fourth straight sectional title.

Has it been a crazy 10 days of high school basketball or what? With college basketball's March Madness about to take over, here's our sixth annual version of "One Shining Moment":

Best dunk: Jonathan Flynn's two-hander from Dennis Crittenden's pass off the backboard in Niagara Falls' win over Jamestown.

Best shot: Brad Kujawa's last-second three pointer that gave Depew a 79-78 OT win over Lafayette.

Best pass: St. Joe's Domonic Cook unleashed a three-quarter-court, overhand pass across the court and past two defenders to John Greer for a layup against St. Francis.

Best drive: St. Francis 6-foot-5 senior Kevin Roth grabbed a loose ball at halfcourt, then used a behind-the-back dribble on his way through the defense for a two-handed drop-in against Nichols.

Best games: Sweet Home's 66-64 upset over Niagara Falls is not alone. If anyone has a tape of Depew's 79-78 overtime win over Lafayette, let me know.

Jonathan Flynn MVP Award (named for last year's winner): Roth.

All-championship week team: Glenroy Carr, Sweet Home; Marcus Rivers, Lackawanna; Mansa Habeeb, McKinley; Rahshon Tabb, Niagara Falls; Jamal Webb, East.

A'aron Mungro Hustle Team (named for the 2003 City Honors grad who packed 7 feet of heart into his 5-10 frame): Eric Schnirel, Sweet Home; Kevin Chillis, McKinley; Jamal Gardner, Lafayette; Greg Osika, Depew; all five starters for Olean.

Big little men: There were huge plays from 5-1 freshman Mark Coppola (Williamsville South), 5-4 senior Steven Roberts (Sweet Home), 5-4 eighth-grader Diondre Alexander (Lackawanna) and 5-9 sophomore Brooks Estarfaa (Maryvale).

Can't-wait-till-next-year team: Juniors William "Stink" Robinson (McKinley), Justin Young (Canisius), Anthony Greene (Grover Cleveland), Jeff Curry (Lafayette), Habeeb, Tabb, Webb.

Can't-wait-till-the next-THREE-years team: Freshmen Will Regan and Ronald Canestro (Nichols), Chris Secky (Maple Grove), Andre Davis (Maryvale) and Coppola. Make it four years: eighth-grader Dondre Alexander (Lackawanna).

Best fans: Among several chest-painting groups, Depew wins because their "Go Depew" was punctuated with a kid painted with an exclamation point.

Best mascot: Nichols' huge-headed Viking wins thanks to its musical accompaniment: a long, low horn to announce the Vikings' arrival for battle.

Best new tradition: After beating Niagara Falls, Sweet Home had the ladder and scissors ready to cut down the nets -- which it did last year. A smiling Buffalo State facilities manager Brent Ford told coach Paul Schintzius: "You owe me another $6."

Most surreal: Flynn's three-pointers, and hang-in-the-air jumpers in the lane, bouncing off the rim instead of going in the basket against Sweet Home. I couldn't believe my notebook when I added up a 5-for-20 shooting performance. Then there was his fouling out after he committed three fouls in 33 seconds.

Lowlights: An adult fan from Maryvale heckling a player from McKinley amidst incessant headache-inducing yapping at the officials. . . . The coaches of the Class C finalists bickered over a meaningless lob play in the final minutes.

Overheard: With 1:11 left in a game Maryvale led by two, Grover Cleveland coach Earl Schunk asked coaching buddy Mark Kensy, "Hey, got a play for me?" . . . McKinley coach James Daye pleaded with one of his players to "Stop playing like Jack Sikma!" . . . Habeeb to Coppola in the postgame handshake: "Nice job, little man." . . . By just about everyone: "That's why they play the games."

Highlights: Great sportsmanship all week, including Schintzius embracing a tearful Flynn during the AA awards ceremony. . . . Long after the Depew-Lafayette game, a few Wildcats were in street clothes and had their bags slung over their shoulders when they walked back on the court in an almost-empty Buffalo State arena, asking where Kujawa was when he hit his game-winner.

