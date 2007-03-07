2006 law seems to drive off sex offenders

Whether they've been asked to leave by police or decided not to move there in the first place, the number of sexual offenders living in Lackawanna has dropped by at least half in the year since the city's residency law was enacted.

"We have been able to reduce the sex offenders from 51 in 2005 to currently 24," said Capt. Ronald Miller, chief of detectives.

Adopted last April, the law applies to all Level 3 offenders, considered at high risk to strike again. It also applies to offenders older than 17 whose victims were 16 or younger.

The law prohibits offenders from being within 2,000 feet of any school, park, playground, athletic field or day care center. That effectively limits their housing options.

"In Lackawanna, there's no place in the city that isn't within 2,000 feet of one of the criteria," Miller said, "except the industrial zone near Bethlehem Steel."

"The way the law was written, it was meant to protect those" younger victims, Miller added.

Sex offenders who were living in Lackawanna before the law took effect are exempt.

One of the keys to its success is the transient nature of sex offenders. "If they leave, I have been able to prevent them from coming back," Miller said.

Three offenders accused of violating the law initially refused to leave town, Miller said. But after their arrest, two moved, and the whereabouts of the third are unknown -- putting him in violation of state law, as well, Miller said.

With the blessing of Police Chief Dennis J. O'Hara, Miller said he and Detective Paul Sojda hit the streets in January, knocking on the doors of addresses given by offenders.

"I think I had nine or 10 in my file that had already moved," Miller said.

In following up on those cases, Miller said, he learned the offenders had registered in their new locales and Albany was notified, but nobody had bothered telling Lackawanna authorities.

In another case, a man who was arrested gave a Lackawanna address but was listed as a Buffalo resident on the state's Sex Offender Registry. Under state law, he should have notified the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days after his move; the state notifies the municipality.

"If he hadn't been arrested, we wouldn't even know," Miller said.

"There's a lot of ways to mess this up," Miller said. "This is based on sex offenders conforming to the law."

Of the 24 offenders known to be living Lackawanna, only one is classified as Level 3, Miller said. That person, whose residency was "grandfathered" under the law, is supposed to report to Miller every three months.

Level 1 and 2 offenders, considered low and moderate risk, respectively, receive forms annually from the state to verify their residency.

Cooperation is behind the residency law's success, Miller said -- beginning with elected officials who enacted it to the police chief, who, Miller said, "has given me the latitude and the support that I need to accomplish this."

