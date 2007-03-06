Holt plans to appeal ouster as legislator

George A. Holt's lawyers are again appealing his ouster from the Erie County Legislature.

Attorney Mark J. Mahoney of Buffalo said he will argue before the State Supreme Court's Appellate Division in Rochester that the tax crimes Holt admitted to in January do not rise to the level of fraud and that he should be reinstated.

The date for lawyers to argue their case has not been set, but Mahoney said he will ask that the appeal be expedited.

Meanwhile, Holt's sentencing has been postponed from Friday to May 11.

Holt pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to two misdemeanor violations of New York tax law, admitting he did not keep accurate records in 2004 and failed to hand over almost $20,000 in sales taxes collected in his family's East Side restaurant, Mattie's.

New York's Public Officers Law would have forced Holt to leave office if he were convicted of a felony. But the consequences of a misdemeanor conviction are less clear, and nothing in the Erie County Charter disqualified him from continuing as a legislator.

Republicans turned up the heat on Holt, indicating his refusal to resign would become a campaign issue against him and fellow Democrats this fall.

County Attorney Laurence K. Rubin then researched the Public Officers Law and determined Holt no longer qualified for his Legislature seat. A provision in the law says public officials vacate their office when convicted of a crime that violates their oath, whether felony or misdemeanor.

The state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, clarified the matter in a landmark 1993 ruling that cited crimes involving deceit and fraud. "The public has a right to rest assured that its officers are individuals of moral integrity in whom they may, without second thought, place their confidence and trust," the court said in Duffy v. Ward.

When Legislature Chairwoman Lynn M. Marinelli told Holt he was no longer a lawmaker, Holt's lawyers took the matter to court. They lost in the first round last month when State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dillon agreed that Holt's crimes involved "willful deceit" and that he had violated his oath.

Holt lawyer H. Todd Bullard later said he was "deeply disappointed" and would not rule out an appeal.

Mahoney this week said he was preparing his written arguments. He will say, among other things, that someone can be found guilty of filing a fraudulent sales tax report by placing any material misstatement on a sales tax form, such as the date it was signed or the name of the taxpayer. Those errors do not mean someone acted fraudulently, he said.

The Legislature has moved on.

Democrat Barbara Miller-Williams, a Buffalo police officer and a former Common Council member, has been appointed to represent Holt's 3rd District, and her term will expire at the end of this year. So it would create some confusion if Holt wins his appeal and is reinstated.

Holt served as Legislature chairman in 2004 and 2005.

