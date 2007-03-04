Reform judicial elections Supreme Court should uphold rulings that would curtail political influence

In "Miracle on 34th Street," all the New York City political boss wants from one of the judges he keeps in his back pocket is to make the department stores and toy companies happy by ruling that there is a Santa Claus. The U.S. Supreme Court has so far dodged the question of whether Santa Claus exists, but it will take on the question of how to get the judges out of that back pocket.

That action is needed, because politics seriously taints the New York State judicial system. This year, lower courts have ruled, the election of judges is supposed to shift from a system of rubber-stamp judicial conventions to one of primary elections.

Of course, the state's elected leaders could spare everyone the bother -- and themselves the embarrassment of being told what to do -- and fix the problem themselves. They could make the selection of judges truly democratic or, even better, install a merit system that mirrors the federal process and the method used in most states. The ruling for primary elections is simply a "default" setting, if the Legislature can't find a better democratic alternative.

The unholy hybrid now used to select New York trial court judges neither respects the merit of the candidates nor listens to the voice of the people. Two levels of the federal judiciary have ruled that the system is unconstitutional. That should have been the end of it. But defenders of the system have won a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The status quo is unacceptable to anyone who doesn't already control it. Routing the process through local party conventions, where the choices made by party bosses are routinely ratified, means a seat on, for instance, a New York State Supreme Court bench is not solely earned by legal talent nor won by standing before the electorate. You get it by ingratiating yourself to the party elite and, especially in Western New York, you do that by buying lots of expensive tickets to party fund-raisers.

The chosen ones then stand, often unopposed, in the general election, where the voters have a voice but no choice. A federal judge in Brooklyn last year ruled that such a system violates the First Amendment's guarantee of political participation by staging what amounts to sham elections. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

This was a big issue even before the 2002 Buffalo News investigation that outlined how Western New York judicial hopefuls were pushed to raise funds for party bosses as their ticket into office. Alternatives include opening the party selection process to true primary elections or, our preference, adopting a merit-based system where judges are nominated by review panels, appointed by the governor and stand before the voters a year later in up-or-down retention elections.

Judges hold a great deal of power in our society. They should owe their elevation to either their qualifications or their public support, not to the high-placed friends they've had to buy for themselves along the way.