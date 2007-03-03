Purchase at hardware store may link Sanchez to latest bike-path murder Lack of DNA on or near Joan Diver's body means case hinges on circumstantial evidence

A hardware store employee who sold some sort of ligature to a man resembling Altemio C. Sanchez was a key witness before a grand jury that voted to charge Sanchez in Joan Diver's killing, sources have told The Buffalo News.

The clerk from a Northtowns store, who came forward following Sanchez's arrest Jan. 15, told authorities the sale occurred just hours before Diver's disappearance last fall, sources said.

It's unclear whether that ligature was a piece of wire, a cable, a chain or some kind of rope or cord, although one source suggested it was metal.

The sale of that item apparently provided the strongest circumstantial link to Sanchez and the slaying of Diver. She was killed on a Town of Newstead bike path Sept. 29.

Sanchez, who already faces murder charges in two other killings, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Diver's death. The grand jury voted Thursday to indict him.

Law-enforcement officials previously have claimed that DNA found in Diver's SUV was consistent with DNA from other homicides and rapes attributed to the Bike Path Killer/Rapist. But no DNA was found on Diver's body or at the crime scene.

Because of the lack of DNA evidence at the scene, prosecutors decided not to take the Diver case to an Erie County grand jury six weeks ago, when it indicted Sanchez on murder charges in the killings of Linda Yalem in 1990 and Majane Mazur in 1992.

District Attorney Frank J. Clark refused to comment on the hardware store witness.

"We've convened the grand jury to introduce evidence we have uncovered since the grand jury last met," Clark said last week, before the grand jury vote. "That's all I can say."

Six weeks ago, Clark said that his office didn't have "ample evidence" to present the Diver case to the grand jury.

"We have been attempting all along to build a strong circumstantial case," he said.

Sanchez's attorney, Andrew C. LoTempio, could not be reached for comment.

Until the hardware store witness came forward, investigators' strongest evidence in the Diver case was the DNA found in her truck. But that evidence could not be linked directly to her killing, so detectives were searching for a stronger tie before prosecutors took the case to the grand jury.

Authorities now expect that a Sanchez trial, or trials, likely would begin in the fall, possibly in September.

In the meantime, both sides are expected to file motions on several legal issues:

*Change of venue.

LoTempio has said he would consider seeking a change of venue because of pretrial publicity, including law-enforcement officials' claims that they had arrested the "monster" who committed the bike path attacks.

*The number of trials.

Clark would like to try all three murder cases together. The defense would seek separate trials.

"It's always my position that the fairest way to proceed is to try each case on its own merits," LoTempio has said, citing fears that evidence from one case could overlap into the others.

Clark noted that the cases have one defendant, the same murder charges and strong similarities in the way the crimes were committed.

"We have common evidence that will be introduced in all three cases," the district attorney said. "We feel that there is no prejudice to the defense trying all the cases together."

*The integrity of the DNA evidence.

LoTempio plans to question how the DNA samples were collected and tested, to make sure proper procedures were followed and the chain of custody was uncontaminated.

Clark said the first two slayings, in 1990 and 1992, occurred at a time when DNA collection and testing were in their infancy, before procedures were as firmly fixed as they are today.

*Whether jurors will hear evidence about bike path rapes that never can be prosecuted.

Authorities previously linked the three homicides and seven other rapes to the Bike Path Killer/Rapist, with DNA connecting five of those seven. The nonfatal rapes can't be prosecuted because of the statute of limitations.

"We would like to bring in similar-crimes evidence to corroborate the [DNA] findings by other means," Clark said.

LoTempio has said that allowing evidence on those rape cases could provide grounds for a later appeal.

"That, I think, is going to be the biggest challenge for the judge in the case," he said shortly after his client's arrest. "You're causing the defendant to defend himself against charges he can't be tried on. It's highly inflammatory, unproven evidence."

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns, who is presiding in the Sanchez cases, has told both sides he will deal firmly with anyone whose comments threaten the "integrity and fairness" of the cases against Sanchez.

