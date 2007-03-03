Guilty pleasure of 'CSI: Miami' is calling

I'm feeling guilty. That's why I'm confessing it: I'm glad "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" is on hiatus (which, as students of TV know, is the way networks often describe the vestibule to oblivion).

It's been a private burden, but now it's over.

Or at least I thought it was until Paul Haggis' "The Black Donnellys" premiered in "Studio 60's" time slot on Monday. And, lo and behold, it turned out to be the exact same kind of show for me -- wonderfully written, created (and directed) by one of the more remarkable talents in television, well-acted by talented people and I don't give a fig and a feather for anyone in it.

I watched "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" every week it was on. And every week, I thought "boy, am I glad I'm also taping 'CSI: Miami' across the dial. I'd really rather be watching that."

That's the exact same way I felt about watching the first episode of "The Black Donnellys" which, as everyone knows, was co-written and directed by the writer/director of "Crash" and the man who wrote Clint Eastwood's "Million Dollar Baby" and "Flags of Our Fathers."

I found things to admire in Haggis' "Donnellys." And I'll probably keep watching it for as long as it's in its time slot. But part of me the whole time will always be wishing I were watching "CSI: Miami."

This is, I confess, an entirely new way to watch television for me. You've heard of guilty pleasures. These shows -- "Studio 60" and "The Black Donnellys" -- are duty television. In both cases, they represent everything that my favorite shows have always been -- the shamelessly personal creations of wildly talented writers.

In the case of "Studio 60," that means Aaron Sorkin, whose "West Wing" was a weekly wonderment.

But it's the people, the people.

I don't really care a whit about anybody on "Studio 60" -- not the way I did those on "The West Wing." I like them all a little -- and the actors who play them, too: Amanda Peet, Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford. But in truth, I don't give a hoot who pairs off with whom and if I never see any of them again, I won't feel it's much of a loss.

It's the same with "The Black Donnellys" (except for Olivia Wilde, the Donnelly brothers' unofficial sister).

The big problem with the Donnellys is that it's the morose, post-teen version of the kind of brawling, troubled, family of Irish brothers that two of TV's very best shows were -- Denis Leary's "Rescue Me" on FX and, especially, Blake Masters' truly extraordinary "Brotherhood" on Showtime, one of the most underrated series of the past five years.

Meanwhile, on "CSI: Miami," where we're not really supposed to give a fig about anything but the forensic and scientific process, I worry about the lines in Emily Procter's face. Or I wonder if Adam Rodriguez is thinking straight. Or I have R-rated thoughts about Eva La Rue.

And when David Caruso is on camera giving one of the most compellingly overripe performances in the entire history of TV, I'm happy as can be. He nails every corny line by putting his shades on. And interrogates witnesses with his hands on hips standing sideways. And finds every excuse not to look cast members in the eye -- all for the sake of intensifying every second the camera is on him, rather than kowtowing to all the forensic stuff. It's a riotous hour of an actor in revolt.

Talk about guilty pleasure. Both the guilt and the pleasure are through the roof.

