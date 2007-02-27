News & notes

JAZZ REVIEW: Mount St. Mary Academy, 3756 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, will host the Buffalo Jazz review, jazz bands performing in a nightclub atmosphere, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5; refreshments like beef on weck and chicken fingers will be sold. Performing will be the UB Pep Band, the Easy Street Big Band and jazz ensembles from Tonawanda, St. Mary's of Lancaster, Oakfield-Alabama, Mount St. Mary Academy, Springville-Griffith and St. Francis high schools.

BEL CANTO CONCERT: The Presto, Vivace and Bravo Choirs of BelCanto will offer a free "Musical Treats" Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St. A free-will offering will be taken.

BECCA BENEFIT: Cheerleaders from Williamsville East High School team up with Williamsville East's Challenge Club to host a fashion show at Park Country Club from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Proceeds go to Becca's Closet, a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes gowns to students who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford a dress for their prom. Those who attend the event are asked to donate a gently used evening gown. Students get in free; adult admission is $15. Dresses will be collected through Thursday at Williamsville East. For more information, contact Dana Moshides (741-4790) or Megan Paulsen (636-8816).

-- Kelsey Bradbury, Williamsville East

A FIDDLER: Cleveland Hill High School, 105 Mapleview Road, Cheektowaga, will present "Fiddler on the Roof," at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7, $5 for students and seniors.

3 ON 3 TOURNEY: The youth group at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Depew will hold a 3 on 3 basketball tournament for nonvarsity players in grades 9 to 12 from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 11 in the school gym, 10 French Road, Depew, to benefit Catholic Charities. Fee is $40 per team; each team must have a supervisor 21 or older. Contact Lynn Honsberger at 685-4818 or e-mail olbsyouthgroup@adelphia.net.

FIDDLER JUNIOR: Amherst Middle School, 55 Kings Highway, presents "Fiddler on the Roof Jr." at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5.

WORKSHOPS: Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart will hold workshops on "Imagination and Writing," cheerleading and "Science and Math Fun" from 9 a.m. to noon March 10 for girls in fifth, sixth and seventh grade. Fee is $15; Catholic high school entrance exam workshop is $20. Call 834-2101, Ext. 311, to register.

CAREER FAIR: Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council presents Career Fair 2007 for middle and high school students 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 15 at Erie I BOCES campus, 355 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

BALLET CLASS: Daniel Ulbricht, soloist with New York City Ballet, will conduct master classes for students 10 and up March 10 and 11 at the American Academy of Ballet in Williamsville. Call 688-4774.

