Who's that teaching in the classroom? Rising sex, drug offenses by teachers have many demanding more effective screening

Less than two months into 2007, three local teachers have found themselves in handcuffs.

One admitted snorting cocaine in front of fourth-graders.

An elementary school teacher was accused of soliciting boys for sex over the Internet.

And a music teacher was charged with inappropriately touching three of his female students.

The disturbing increase in reports of sex- and drug-related offenses by teachers has many people wondering what more can be done to screen teachers. Schools already are required by the state to fingerprint new hires and run criminal background checks on them. Applicants pick up the cost, at about $100.

Now, some schools are weighing other options, from drug testing new hires to requiring each to submit to a psychological profile.

"Do we hire an investigator to go out and talk to the neighbors of a potential employee?" asked Shawn Van Scoy, assistant superintendent for personnel in the Frontier Central School District. "The question is: How far do we go with that? That's the discussion we're having with the School Board."

The debate is at the forefront at Frontier, where three employees have been arrested in the past four months.

A high school English teacher was charged in November with having child pornography on his computer. A driver in January was arrested on multiple counts of having inappropriate contact with children. And a teacher at Blasdell Elementary was charged in February with arranging over the Internet to have sex with minors.

Frustrated and angry parents turned out for a recent question-and-answer session with school officials, who have been inundated with suggestions about how the district could improve its screening of employees, from the feasible to the outlandishly expensive and time-consuming.

The trouble with screening tools is that they only filter out undesirable new hires. Once teachers are hired and granted tenure after three years, there's not much -- barring criminal charges -- that schools can do to get rid of a teacher who's considered a risk to children.

Most of the teachers who have found themselves in trouble with the law in the past several months have been in the classroom for years, sometimes decades, before any hint of trouble reached the public's attention.

>Rise in misconduct

The recent cases reflect a statewide trend, as the number of moral misconduct cases brought against teachers in state Education Department hearings has doubled in the past five years, to 134 last year. Most cases involved some sort of sexual offense; the next-most-common infractions involved drugs or alcohol.

State officials attribute the increase to schools and law enforcement being more vigilant.

"We cannot permit unfit educators in our schools," State Education Commissioner Richard P. Mills said in a prepared statement. "We must all be vigilant to identify and remove those who pose a risk to our children."

Seven years ago, a new law required public schools in New York to fingerprint new hires and run a criminal background check on each. Existing employees were exempted from the law.

Schools routinely comply with the mandate to fingerprint new hires, but it takes a few weeks to get the results of the background check back from the state. Most schools allow new hires to start working before the results come back, with the understanding that if the background check turns up a criminal record, the employee could be dismissed.

For the most part, letting new hires start work pending the results of the background check presents few problems, officials from many districts said, because most applicants do not have a criminal past.

Sometimes, though, an employee slips through and gets on the payroll despite a criminal past. Buffalo United Charter School hired a new principal, Michael P. Carr, about a year ago and let him begin work before officials sent his fingerprints to Albany.

The school waited six weeks before submitting them to the state, instead of doing that immediately, as officials were supposed to. Nearly two months later, school officials still hadn't received the results back from Albany, but they found out from a reporter that Carr had pleaded guilty to harassing his ex-wife. Once the school learned of his background, he was fired.

Frontier officials have decided not to let anyone begin work in the district until the results of the background check have come in.

"At this point, we're going to say you can't start until the fingerprinting comes back," Van Scoy said. "That's the one change we've been able to do in the hiring process."

Other changes would cost too much for schools to seriously consider them.

A Philadelphia company has been approaching local schools, offering to do comprehensive background checks of applicants for administrative jobs, looking into everything from a person's credit history to a more thorough police check. The cost, about $1,000 per person, rules it out as an option for school districts.

Another screening tool, psychological testing, also would be prohibitively expensive, some officials say. Others say that it's not the cost that's the issue -- it's a question of how useful the results of those psychological profiles would be. Some of the qualities that make a person a good teacher -- someone who's friendly, has good listening skills and takes a strong interest -- are also typical of child molesters.

>Drug testing

There is one little-used screening tool that's financially feasible: drug testing.

Niagara Falls is one of the only local school districts to require a drug test of applicants, a policy that dates back well over a decade. Applicants have to submit a sample of their hair to be tested.

The district picks up the tab, at about $55 per drug test. It identifies the use of cocaine, opiates, PCP, amphetamines, marijuana and Ecstasy any time in the previous three months, according to Nancy Ross, family nurse practitioner for the district.

Of the 200 or so pre-employment physicals Niagara Falls did last year, only two or three came up positive for drug use.

Unions would have to agree to let employers drug-test current employees, something that's not likely to happen.

But some people wonder why more school districts don't follow Niagara Falls' lead in drug-testing new hires.

"I've had people say to me it's amazing we drug-test people who go to work at grocery stores, but we don't drug-test school employees," said Thomas M. Ramming, a retired superintendent with two decades' experience in school personnel issues. "It's a policy issue and something that bears more consideration."

