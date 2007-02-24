LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Public school pupils may qualify for tutoring

Students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch and attend one of the listed schools qualify for $1,862 worth of tutoring under the No Child Left Behind Act.

Families may choose from among 17 providers for these services.

For information about providers and registration forms, families can call the Title I office at 816-3754. The deadline for registration is March 30.

Families should not call the individual schools.

The eligible schools are:

School 6, Buffalo Elementary School of Technology; School 11, Poplar Academy; School 19, Native American; School 27, Hillery Park Academy; School 31, Stanton Academy; School 39, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Also, School 43, Academy; School 45, International School; School 53, Community School; School 59, Science Magnet; School 61, ECC; School 72, Lorraine Academy; School 74, Hamlin Park.

And, School 76, Herman Badillo; School 79, Pfc. William Grabiarz; School 91, Build Academy; School 93, Southside Elementary; School 94, West Hertel; School 96, Campus West; School 97, Harvey Austin; School 99, Makowski; Grover Cleveland High School; and Burgard Comprehensive High School.

Meeting set to organize First Ward block club

A block club organizational meeting for First Ward residents of Lackawanna will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road.

Neighborhood Watch and other issues will be discussed. For more information, contact Councilwoman Andrea Haxton at 824-8461.

International Fiesta has food, dance, music

Food, dance and music from around the world will be featured at the annual International Fiesta Friday in the Social Hall of the University at Buffalo Student Union.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with a food-tasting dinner featuring dishes prepared by 14 international clubs.

Performances, which include salsa dances from Latin America, Sinkil dancing from the Philippines and debke line dancing from the Middle East, will follow. Tickets are $5.

Artpark announces art and theater camps

LEWISTON -- Artpark has openings for its 2007 schedule of professionally instructed, interactive children's summer art and theater camps.

The weeklong camps start after Independence Day and run into early August, include a theater performance or art show on the final day, are limited to children ages 9 to 14, and cost $200.

Enrollment is limited because one-on-one instruction is emphasized.

For an informational brochure and registration form, call the Artpark Box Office at 754-4375 or go online to www.artpark.net.