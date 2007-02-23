Student faces charges in bomb threats Prompted evacuations at Kenmore West High

Criminal charges were filed Friday against a student who, police say, was responsible for two of three bomb threats that prompted three evacuations of Kenmore West High School within a week.

James Patterson, 16, was charged with two counts of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree, Town of Tonawanda Assistant Police Chief David Nowicki said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Tonawanda Town Court, Nowicki said.

Nowicki also said his department expects to press charges in Erie County Family Court against a 15-year-old girl who, police say, made the third bomb threat.

"I think we will be filing the paperwork in the next day or two," he said.

Because the girl is a minor, her name is not being released, police said.

Police said Patterson admitted writing the bomb threats, which were discovered Feb. 14 and 15, while the girl admitted to the third threat, made Tuesday.

All three were written on a wall or partition in restrooms, Nowicki said, and were discovered in the morning.

The motives have yet to be determined, police said.

Police said the two are believed to be friends or boyfriend and girlfriend.

During each threat, students were evacuated by bus from Kenmore West on Highland Parkway to Kenmore Middle School, several blocks south, while police searched the school with bomb-sniffing dogs.

After the all-clear was given, students were bused back, and classes resumed early in the afternoon.

Additional monitoring of lavatories and common areas has been instituted, school officials said.

