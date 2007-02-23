NU snaps skid with another home win

LEWISTON -- You know the adage that says good things happen when you get the puck on net?

The Niagara men's hockey team conducted a clinic in that theory Friday night.

Scoring their goals on odd angles, the Purple Eagles earned a 7-3 win over Robert Morris in front of 1,608 at Dwyer Arena.

The win snapped a four-game winless streak for Niagara and kept the team undefeated at home this year, improving to 12-0-1 at Dwyer.

More importantly, it helped in the College Hockey America standings, where Niagara finds itself in a race for the regular season title. NU improved to 9-4-4 and tied Bemidji State for first place.

Niagara had six players score goals. The Purple Eagles were aggressive from the start, creating scoring opportunities for themselves and getting the lucky bounces.

"When you're trying to play yourself out of a funk, it's all about hard work," Niagara coach Dave Burkholder said. "When we're moving our feet and cycling the puck and throwing things on net and crashing the net for rebounds, good things happen."

The game was tied, 2-2, after the first period when Niagara scored three goals in the second to take control.

It started when Chris Moran's wrap-around went between Christian Boucher's legs 1:29 into the second. Just 50 seconds later, Egor Mironov threw the puck out from behind the net. It bounced off Nate Bostic's shin pads and went in the net.

Mironov then scored his own goal, grabbing a rebound and shooting the puck while starting to fall to give Niagara the 5-2 lead.

"It's great to have contributions from everyone, even from the fourth line," said Mironov, who plays with Bostic and Kyle Rogers on the third line. "We had a couple of games where we struggled offensively and defensively and we got it together today at Dwyer. We've got something good going here and we're trying to keep the streak alive."

Robert Morris made it 5-3 in the third with a power-play goal, but Moran notched an empty netter and fourth-line left winger Armando Scarlato scored with 23 seconds left to seal the win.

Niagara jumped out in the first period with hard hitting and aggressive play to take a 2-0 lead. Ted Cook scored his 30th goal of the year on the power play, beating Robert Morris starter Joe Tuset from the left side of the net at 6:39.

Matt Caruana made it 2-0 less than two minutes later.

Niagara ends its home schedule against Robert Morris tonight at 7.

