Ex-budget chief back on payroll

Joseph Passafiume, Erie County's budget director during a historic budget tumult, is again collecting a county government paycheck after retiring in September 2005.

Passafiume, now 56, has a $1,000-a-month "personal services contract," an agreement that allows the county executive to dispense jobs with no outside approval.

Contracts worth $10,000 or more must go before the Legislature, and the filling of regular county posts requires consent of the control board. But Passafiume's six-month contract, worth $6,000, needed no such approval.

Since he had more than 30 years of public service, Passafiume's pension brought him 72 percent of his $116,000 salary at retirement. He is eligible for county-provided health insurance at no cost to him, and he pays no state income tax on his pension.

Restless in the retirement that doctors had suggested, Passafiume started working last summer as a budget office volunteer. County Executive Joel A. Giambra welcomed back his old budget director.

For Giambra, Passafiume performed -- as best he could -- the high-wire act of balancing budgets in the face of a 30 percent property tax cut and expenses that did not wane. The feat ended with the landmark budget meltdown of 2004-05.

Weeks ago, Giambra aides tried to place Passafiume into a $26-an-hour job as a part-time budget analyst. The state-appointed control board rejected the request because county officials did not prove the job was needed, said Kenneth Vetter, executive director of the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority.

Passafiume's personal services contract began Feb. 1, said county Budget Director James M. Hartman. He is paid $50 an hour for 20 hours a month, with no benefits and no pension-sweeteners. He analyzes the New York state budget to assess its effects on Erie County, a role no one was playing, Hartman said.

He explained that Passafiume's contract was actually assigned to the county attorney's office, but he reports to work at the budget office, on the Rath County Office Building's top floor.

