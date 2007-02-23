Albright sets right course Art gallery focuses on its strengths and chooses excellence over stagnation

Decades ago, a legendary partnership of art patron and gallery director set the Albright Knox Art Gallery solidly on a course to the future. Today it faces a tough choice -- stay the course, or steam in circles. Buffalo too often steams in circles. The Albright should steer for the future.

That course, regrettably but now necessarily, involves the sale of 207 long-held works of art. The list was just released, and the first in a series of major national auctions is set for March 19. A newly-formed group, Buffalo Art Keepers, is seeking an injunction to stop it.

Part of this auction will be painful. There are treasures for sale -- there would have to be, for the auction to realize the revenues the gallery seeks. Even with a collection of 6,500 pieces, giving up 207 is regrettable. Some of those pieces of art are dear to Buffalonians, but this is far from a fire sale. Of the 207 to be sold, 84 are pieces of Chinese export ware, with cups and saucers counted separately, and most have rarely been shown.

Much more to the point, though, the pieces that will be auctioned off so that money can be invested in new art acquisitions are off the course set so solidly by a team that won't be repeated -- director Gordon Smith and patron Seymour H. Knox Jr., whose donations of art helped make the Albright's collection of cutting-edge art from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s second perhaps only to that of the Museum of Modern Art. MOMA, along with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and many other musums and galleries, also practices "deaccessioning."

The bottom line is this: The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has a worldwide reputation for its collection of modern art, and it can either polish that reputation or stagnate and watch its luster fade and its international visitor drawing power erode. Polishing requires money, and the gallery board has decided rightly to focus on its core mission of exhibiting, preserving and collecting modern and contemporary art -- and to find the money for that by auctioning off parts of the collection that don't tightly fit the core mission.

We understand the pain that will entail. The anti-auction movement -- in part spurred and forcefully expressed by former Buffalonian Tom L. Freudenheim, once an assistant secretary for museums at the Smithsonian Institution -- sees a loss of local treasure. But the gallery board rightly sees a chance to turn some of that treasure into an endowment for future art acquisitions more crucial to the gallery's established role and future. As other gallery directors have noted, you have to go with the mission.

The process started in earnest as a board agenda item three years ago, after earlier years of informal discussion. The list of items was carefully evaluated and reviewed by acknowledged experts from other museums. The list just finalized and published reflects that. The board also restricts use of the auction gains -- all proceeds go to a fund for art acquisition, and at most just 5 percent of the interest on the endowment will be available for that in any year.

When you seek cutting-edge art, it is difficult to determine now which parts of that edge will shine brightly through future years and which will tarnish with time. Previous Albright directors had a remarkable ability to enhance the collection with purchases, to the point that famous artists so appreciated their efforts that they donated their own art to the gallery (the notoriously demanding Clyfford Still donated 31 paintings).

Galleries still face a tough challenge in choosing well. We believe the current director and his associates have that talent, but modern art is a volatile and increasingly expensive market -- one that mandates resources for collecting. The need for resources necessarily drives the need for deaccessioning. The choice is between standing pat and trying to build upon excellence. The right choice is excellence.