Astronics delays earnings report Firm is reviewing its accounting practices

An accounting dispute over when Astronics Corp. can recognize $3 million in sales forced the East Aurora-based aircraft lighting and electronics manufacturer to delay its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

The accounting question centers around whether Astronics can continue its past practice of recognizing sales from one of its regular customers when it is finished manufacturing the product and bills the customer.

The company said it now is reviewing its accounting practices to see if that revenue should be counted as sales in future quarters, such as when the product actually is shipped.

"Is it 2006 or is it 2007?" said Deborah K. Pawlowski, an Astronics spokeswoman. She estimated that the $3 million in sales, at Astronics' average profit margins, could impact the company's earnings by about 2 cents per share.

"If all they're going to do is restate [their earnings] and move it more into the future, I don't know if it changes a lot," said Christopher Carosa, who runs the Bullfinch Funds Greater Western New York Series mutual fund, which owns a small stake in Astronics.

The unidentified customer who is buying the $3 million in products from Astronics routinely asks the East Aurora company to hold those goods for shipment later, usually within six months. Astronics said it bills the customer for the products once they have been manufactured, regardless of when they will be shipped.

The customer has been operating under that arrangement since the second quarter of 2006, Pawlowski said. She noted that the company has been paid for all but $13,000 of the $3 million in products.

Astronics said it has been booking those products as sales once the manufacturing has been completed and the bill has been issued. Astronics indicated Thursday that the way it has been recognizing those sales may not comply with Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

While the company said it believes it is following the "prudent and appropriate" method of recognizing that type of sale, it is seeking clarification from its auditors on the practice.

Astronics also said it is reviewing the impact that the practice might have had on its sales and earnings during previous quarters.

Astronics said it will reschedule its fourth-quarter earnings release "as soon as practicable."

