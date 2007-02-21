Buffalo's credit rating improves to 6-year high Conservative budgeting praised

Another major Wall Street agency has raised Buffalo's credit rating, lifting it one notch to its highest level in six years.

Moody's Investors Service cited Buffalo's "conservative budgeting, which has increased fund reserves, and its adherence to a recovery plan approved by a state control board."

"It's a significant turnaround from where we've seen the city," Patrick Mispagel, a vice president and senior analyst at Moody's, told The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

But Moody's also warned that the city continues to face long-term problems that include a shrinking population.

Analysts said one looming concern involves an assumption in the city's fiscal plan that a wage freeze will remain in place through 2010.

Unions have launched legal challenges to the freeze, which the control board imposed nearly three years ago. The fate of the wage freeze and the impact of any future contract settlements on city finances would be "key considerations" in future rating reviews, Moody's said.

This is the second time in as many months Wall Street analysts boosted Buffalo's credit standing, actions that can lower borrowing costs. In late December, Standard & Poor's raised the city's credit rating one step, citing improving finances, sound management and continued oversight by the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority.

"It's clear that we're on course," City Comptroller Andrew A. SanFilippo said Wednesday. "We're continuing on a path of fiscal reform and stability."

Mayor Byron W. Brown echoed the comptroller's remarks.

"I'm pleased to see that our hard work and sound fiscal management are paying off," Brown said. In announcing the credit upgrade, SanFilippo said he thinks Buffalo's improving financial condition puts it closer to an era when the "hard" control board can transition into an advisory capacity.

"No control board is designed to last forever," he said.

Control Board Chairman Brian J. Lipke said he also looks forward to a time when the oversight panel goes away. But Lipke thinks the credit upgrade must be viewed through a broader lens.

"It's a step in the right direction, but [Moody's] goes to great lengths to point out that, while improvements have been made, there is still a long way to go," Lipke said.

The city's new Baa2 rating for general obligation debt is still below the median rating for municipalities nationwide, Mispagel said. The city's new rating signals that its bonds are of medium grade quality with sufficient security but might be unreliable over the long term.

Buffalo's fragile demographics are considered risk factors.

"Moody's expects the city's $5.8 billion tax base will remain challenged by continued population declines, high unemployment levels and levels well below state medians," the report said.

Moody's said there are numerous trends that point to improving finances. Buffalo's taxing margin -- the amount of leeway it has before it hits its legal taxing limit -- doubled this year to $17.3 million. However, this is still considered a razor-thin cushion.

City expenditures were below budget last year, a fact that won points with analysts. Moody's also predicted that while Buffalo's overall debt burden remains high, it is likely to "gradually moderate," in part because of the city's policy of retiring more debt than it issues each year.

"The bottom line is that we're in better shape financially," SanFilippo said. "No one can argue the fact that we're improving."

"Buffalo is getting stronger," Brown said.

