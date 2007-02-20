Teen sent to prison for barn fire

A Kennedy teen who set a Randolph barn on fire was sentenced Tuesday to prison and $30,000 restitution in Cattaraugus County Court.

Terrance E. Sweeney, 18, who was being held in the county jail, was sentenced by Judge Larry M. Himelein to serve two concurrent terms of one to three years in prison and make restitution.

District Attorney Edward M. Sharkey said Sweeney pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted arson and third-degree attempted burglary May 16 when he and another person entered a barn and started a fire.

In another case, Keith R. Lore, 35, of Randolph, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his conviction of first-degree attempted rape May 11 in Randolph involving a person under age 13.

Sharkey said Lore must pay $956 restitution to cover expenses of his extradition to face the charges. Also, Lore must serve about 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole and when released will be subject to five years of post-release supervision.

Kendrell A. Gadley, 19, of Buffalo, currently being held in Erie County Correctional Facility, was sentenced to serve 1 1/2 years in prison onr her conviction for fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, Aug. 18 in Great Valley. When released from prison, she faces a year of post-release supervision.

Sharkey said several others entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced in April and May:

* Courtney Kulczak, 20, of Otto, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault May 20 in Otto, when she struck a person in the face with a beer bottle.

* Jennifer L. Norgrove, 24, of Olean, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and without a license May 27 in Carrollton.

* Kevin Todd, 25, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, May 20 in the City of Olean.

* Donald F. Putt Jr., 56, of Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to DWI May 5 in Franklinville.