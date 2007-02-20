'Ghost Rider' entertains

For the past month and a half, it seemed that there was a commercial endorsing the upcoming Marvel Studios film "Ghost Rider" at least once every commercial break. While "Ghost Rider" surely will not be in the race for an Academy Award, it definitely does not upset those viewers dragged in by a fortune spent on advertising.

"Ghost Rider' is the story of a stunt bike rider named Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) who sells his soul to the devil to save his father from dying of cancer. In return, Blaze is forced into becoming "the devil's bounty hunter," and forced to hunt down and destroy the evil spirits of wind, water, earth and the devil's son, Blackheart (Wes Bentley), the spirit of fire. In the process, he must learn to keep his guilt over the eventual death of his father under control, and protect his girlfriend Roxanne (Eva Mendes) from the forces of evil.

It's not the most original storyline ever written, but the commercials don't advertise the story. They show off the flashy special effects and action-heavy sequences. That, the film does live up to. The first 20 minutes or so start off pretty slowly, but once it's time for Johnny Blaze to fight off some evil, the special effects really hit home. Watching Johnny turn into the Ghost Rider for the first time is exciting enough, but once he starts fighting some bad guys and tearing up the road on his flaming motorcycle, you forget all about the cheap story, and the movie becomes really ... entertaining!

This is by no means the Oscar winning movie-of-the-year, and I don't think that anybody expected it to be. We've still got a long winter ahead of us, so for those movie fans who have nothing else to do and are looking for an entertaining film, "Ghost Rider" will definitely turn up the heat.

Zach Malecki is a sophomore at Lancaster Central High School.

Review: Two stars (out of four)

Rating: PG-13