Obama base could be elusive Poll of city Democrats has Illinois senator neck and neck with Clinton among blacks

Sen. Barack Obama may loom as history's strongest African-American candidate for president, but a new Goldhaber Research Associates poll shows him far from claiming a solid base among Buffalo's black voters.

The new poll shows Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton leading Obama, 39 percent to 19 percent, among registered Democratic voters in the City of Buffalo. But in a test of strength in his own African-American base, Obama scores 27 percent to Clinton's 28 percent -- a statistical tie.

Combined with the fact that 37 percent of blacks have yet to identify a favorite presidential candidate, pollster Gerald M. Goldhaber concludes that the Illinois Democrat begins his campaign without a natural core of support.

"Initially, Obama is not doing as well as he needs to do among black voters," Goldhaber said, noting that serious black politicians in Buffalo have traditionally attracted solid black support. "If this keeps up, it's an excellent edge for Hillary in seeking the nomination."

The poll of 411 registered Democrats was independently conducted Feb. 13-18 by Goldhaber Research in an area where a significant portion [38 percent] of the survey pool is African-American. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

Goldhaber said any presidential poll at this early juncture measures name recognition more than precise presidential preference. As a result, Clinton is scoring well in many early polls because she is so well-known, Goldhaber said.

But the poll also highlights early questions about the level of support Obama will receive among black voters, since he is half white and descends from Kenyan roots rather than the traditional slave ancestry of most African-Americans.

"Some blacks are saying, 'This guy is not one of us,' " Goldhaber said, "that he has not experienced discrimination or poverty. In this case, the numbers say Obama can't count on the black voters -- he has to get them to know him better."

But the pollster noted that Obama brings a "charismatic excitement factor" to the race that catapults him ahead of better-known candidates in the survey such as former Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina.

"There's no reason he should be ahead of, say, John Edwards, a candidate for vice president in 2004," Goldhaber said. "This guy comes out of nowhere and trounces John Edwards. I have to go back to John Kennedy to find someone like that."

Goldhaber said Clinton is still "polarizing" to many voters but is so well-known that she will never have to spend time or money introducing herself to potential voters. "Hillary is known everywhere," he said.

Other candidates in the Buffalo poll were Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. of Delaware at 3 percent overall; former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska, Rep. Dennis J. Kucinich of Ohio, Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico, former Gov. Tom Vilsack of Iowa, all at 1 percent; and Sen. Christopher J. Dodd of Connecticut at less than 1 percent.

e-mail: rmccarthy@buffnews.com