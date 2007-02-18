Idea of closing prisons stirs controversy upstate The proposed downsizing of the prison system could run into the same type of opposition as the plan for restructuring hospitals.

The Spitzer administration's plan for an outside panel to recommend prison closings is running into mounting opposition -- especially among State Senate Republicans concerned about the economic impact on struggling upstate communities.

With the prison population down by 8,000 since the system reached a peak of 71,472 inmates in 1999, Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer has proposed the same outside commission approach used to close or merge dozens or hospitals and nursing homes.

But with political heat from the state's still-evolving health care restructuring plan, lawmakers are in no rush to cede power so soon to another outside commission.

"If the governor wants to close prisons, he can do it on his own with the Legislature and without a commission," said State Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean, whose district is home to three prisons.

That attitude is particularly strong, because prisons are viewed as an economic tool in some communities, particularly upstate, with its floundering economy.

The state has 31,500 prison employees, 70 facilities and a budget of $2.9 billion.

In the eight counties of Western New York, there are nine state correctional facilities -- from a shock camp for men and women in Chautauqua County to maximum-security facilities at Attica and Wende -- that employ 5,217 people.

The prison population, expected to total about 63,400 by April 1, has been steadily dropping over the years, coinciding with an overall drop in the state crime rate. The drop also is credited to an increasing number of alternatives to prison -- including drug treatment facilities.

Spitzer has not identified how many or which prisons might close, leaving that to the commission. If the Legislature accepts the plan as part of state budget talks, a preliminary closing report could be released by November, with a final plan a year later.

Like the health-care commission, whose recommendations became the law in December, the prison panel's ideas would become law if approved by the governor and then adopted by the Legislature.

The Pataki administration failed in each of the past three years to downsize the prison system, which is the nation's fourth largest.

Lawmakers concede the prison system is ripe for restructuring, given the changes of the past two decades.

"There are more violent felons in medium security than ever before, and dorms that once had 50 drug felons in them now have 60 very violent felons in them," said State Sen. Michael Nozzolio, a Seneca County Republican who heads the Senate committee with oversight of the prison system. "Each prison should be reviewed."

But restructuring does not just mean closing, said some lawmakers, who believe the state should consider new uses for some. They also say the panel should weigh the economic impact on a prison community.

"I doubt the Legislature is in favor of closing many facilities," said Young, who is "very opposed"' to closing the three prisons in her district as well as two facilities on the edge of her district. "The state has a responsibility to these communities," Nozzolio said.

Christine Anderson, a Spitzer spokeswoman, said a commission has "the benefit of allowing more stakeholders to be involved than would be with a unilateral decision by the executive branch."

She noted that community representatives, unions and other groups would be consulted during the commission's restructuring work.

Anderson said that a decision on how many prisons might close would come out of the commission's work but that such things as whichhave seen the biggest inmate population drops could come into play.

