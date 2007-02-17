Security at nuclear waste site reviewed

The Army and the Department of Homeland Security have been reviewing security at the site where nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project is buried, it was disclosed Saturday at a public information session here.

However, an official for the Army Corps of Engineers said the review was a routine matter of protecting government property.

James Karsten, team leader for the Corps' remedial investigation of the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works, said there has been no threat made to the site.

"It has nothing whatever to do with any terrorist threat," Karsten said in a statement relayed by Bruce Sanders, the Corps' public affairs officer.

Karsten said there were guards at the site full-time when it housed construction equipment, but now there are none.

"We're probably going to consider installing security cameras if we can get the funding," Karsten said.

The issue arose when Walter D. Garrow, chairman of the Restoration Advisory Board for the LOOW site, read an e-mail from a Corps official to an audience of about 25 in First Presbyterian Church on Saturday morning.

The gathering was a public education session set up by Residents for Responsible Government, a group of local environmentalists.

The e-mail was written Thursday by William E. Kowalewski, a project manager for the Corps' Buffalo District.

It informed Garrow that two Army security agencies recently carried out security assessments of the Niagara Falls Storage Site. That's the 10-acre landfill at the heart of the LOOW property, in which 25,000 cubic yards of highly radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project is buried.

Also, the e-mail said, the Department of Homeland Security recently sent representatives to visit the site "and included it in their inventory of key government infrastructure." Kowalewski wrote that the department meets with local officials and first responders all over the country to work out response plans for all federal facilities.

The Lake Ontario Ordnance Works site covered 7,500 acres in Lewiston and Porter, taken by the federal government in 1942. TNT was manufactured there for nine months before it became a waste repository.

Only 2,500 acres are considered developed. The other 5,000 acres now include the CWM and Modern Disposal landfills, many homes and the Lewiston-Porter Central School campus.

